Minister John Steenhuisen opens Solar Plant at Mooigezicht Estates, 25 Nov

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will open a solar power plant at Mooigezicht Estates and will also attend a special festive gathering with the community.

This investment in solar power underscores a deep commitment to sustainable energy, reduced operational costs, and essential resilience in the face of ongoing energy and water challenges within the agricultural sector.

Mooigezicht Estates, one of South Africa’s leading growers and exporters of top-quality seedless table grapes, is situated in the historic Hex River Valley, the country's oldest and most successful table grape production region. The valley is internationally renowned for its fertile soils and good water surety from the surrounding mountains, making it ideal for high-value fruit production. Mooigezicht has a rich history dating back to 1928, and this latest solar investment continues its legacy of innovation and ethical production practices.

Mooigezicht previously operated with 20 Eskom points, each adding to the enormous, fixed costs of their combined electricity bill. With the new system, that number has been reduced to just one – a 315 kVA point – resulting in significant financial saving from reduced fixed costs alone.

Mooigezicht’s theoretical peak load was calculated at 950kW, with an expected real peak of 670kW, meaning a large portion of that demand must now be met independently by alternative sources. To achieve this, the installed system includes 1 152 solar panels, delivering a total capacity of 691,2kWp, and 100 lithium-ion batteries providing 1 433,6kWh of storage.

The minister will also join a special festive gathering where Santa Claus will distribute gifts to the children in the valley.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Time: 14:00 – 17:00

Venue: Mooigezicht Estates, De Doorns, Western Cape

To RSVP, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za

Cell: 083 292 7399

#GovZAUpdates