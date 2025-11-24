Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign in Gauteng, 25 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, will on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, launch the 2025 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign in Gauteng Province. Under the theme “LETSEMA”, calling on Men, Women, Boys, Girls and media houses to work together to End Gender Violence and Femicide (GBVF), a collective action towards a societal responsibility.

Bringing together Filmmakers, Media Professionals, Civil Society, Academia, Research, Development Partners and all stakeholders, including international role players, to co-create a shared agenda for GBV prevention through responsible storytelling and inclusive media representation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Time: 09:00-13:00.

Venue: Gallagher Estate Conference.

The 2025 campaign will integrate resolutions of the G20 High-Level Dialogue of Leaders in promoting positive masculinity, challenging harmful gender norms, encouraging gender equality, and highlighting the role of men and boys in preventing GBVF.

Media Enquiries Contact:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communication, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 543 0672

