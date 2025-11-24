J.D. Russell, CEO of Alpha Funds, Highlights Space Technology at Latin American Business Council

Award to J.D. Russell Speakes on Space Tech with Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador and Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic Award Talk with J.D. Russell Speakes on Space Tech with Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador and Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON, D.C., DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Russell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alpha Funds, participated in the 2025 Plenary Assembly of the Latin American Business Council (CEAL) in Washington, D.C., where he shared his perspective on how space technology is reshaping key sectors of the global economy. The high level gathering included the participation of Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and María Elvira Salazar, United States Congresswoman, State of Florida, underscoring the strategic importance of closer public and private collaboration across the Americas.Russell spoke in a featured session titled “Space Technology and its Impact on Key Sectors”, joining regional business leaders to explore the intersection of strategic investment, the rapidly evolving space ecosystem, and its influence on critical industries such as communications, transportation, energy, and advanced manufacturing. His contribution helped frame how private capital can accelerate innovation while expanding access to space enabled solutions across the region.“Space technology is no longer a distant or experimental domain, it is a practical engine for economic growth and resilience,” said J.D. Russell, CEO and Founder of Alpha Funds. “From improving connectivity and logistics to enabling new capabilities in climate monitoring and security, space driven innovation is creating real value for companies, communities, and countries throughout Latin America and around the world. Alpha Funds is committed to investing in the entrepreneurs and industrial partners who will build this next generation of infrastructure.”CEAL leadership expressed appreciation for Russell’s participation and the clarity of his insights, noting that his remarks helped enrich dialogue among member companies regarding long term opportunities in the space economy. The Council emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between global investors and Latin American business leaders to unlock innovation and inclusive growth across the region.Alpha Funds and its affiliates focus on strategic investments that connect advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and enabling technologies that support the growth of the global space ecosystem. Through these investments, the firm seeks to foster durable partnerships between innovators, industrial operators, and institutional capital.About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds is an investment platform founded by J.D. Russell that focuses on high conviction opportunities in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and mission critical technologies. The firm partners with founders and operators to scale companies that enable resilient supply chains, next generation infrastructure, and long term value creation for investors and stakeholders.About the Latin American Business Council (CEAL)The Latin American Business Council, Consejo Empresarial de América Latina, CEAL, is a regional organization that brings together leading business executives from across Latin America, Iberia, and the United States. CEAL promotes dialogue, cooperation, and private sector leadership to advance economic development, democratic values, and regional integration.

