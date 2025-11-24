New crime series Treasure & Dirt begins production in SA

New ABC crime drama Treasure & Dirt is now in production in South Australia, bringing millions of dollars in economic investment and creating hundreds of jobs for South Australians.

Supported by the Malinauskas Government through the South Australian Film Corporation, Treasure & Dirt is being filmed entirely in South Australia by Easy Tiger Productions (Territory), in association with the BBC, with filming taking place in Coober Pedy, the Flinders Ranges and locations across Adelaide.

The Malinauskas Government has invested more than $12.4 million in the partnership between SAFC and the national broadcaster to create premium South Australian television with Treasure & Dirt as the latest production to be supported, following period drama series Ladies in Black, children’s series Beep and Mort S2, comedy Gold Diggers and more.

Produced by Rebecca Summerton of South Australia’s Closer Productions, the six-part drama series is expected to inject $8.4 million into the state’s economy.

It will also create 120 jobs for a majority South Australian crew, employ 200 local extras talent and engage 115 South Australian businesses and service providers across the state.

The series will also be an international showcase for South Australia’s stunning regional locations, with international distribution secured through Sphere Abacus.

An adaptation of the popular novel by Australian author Chris Hammer, Treasure & Dirt follows homicide detective Ivan Lucic who is sent to investigate the mysterious and grisly murder of a miner in an Outback opal town.

Joined by rural detective Nell Buchanan, the two are drawn into a labyrinth of secrets, greed and old sins that won’t stay buried. As the case twists into something darker and more surreal, Ivan and Nell can’t tell whether it’s the town that’s unravelling or themselves.

The all-star cast includes Michael Dorman (Territory, For All Mankind), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets, He Had It Coming), Sarah Peirse (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, Under the Vines), Thomas M. Wright (Wolfram, The Stranger), Mark Mitchinson (Mystery Road, Uproar), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks, The Witcher), Kelton Pell (Run, Reckless), Steve Le Marquand (Mystery Road: Origin, The Twelve), Arnijka Larcombe-Weate (Boy Swallows Universe, True Colors), Dean O’Gorman (After the Party, The Hobbit), Ling Cooper Tang (Nautilus, Top of The Lake: China Girl), Elena Carapetis (RFDS, The Hunting), Roman Mellis (Dead Sunrise), Nathan Jones (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Spiderhead), Zane Blumeris (Scrublands, The Dispatcher), Bessie Holland (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, Fisk), Kris McQuade (The Twelve, Deadloch), Glenda Linscott (Kangaroo Island, The Heights) and newcomer Evie Greay.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s very exciting to announce new ABC series Treasure & Dirt is being made here in South Australia. The production is set to create hundreds of jobs for South Australians, both in and outside of the screen sector, and inject millions into the state’s economy.

It will also showcase our stunning regional locations such as Coober Pedy and the Flinders Ranges to audiences around the world.

Attributable to SAFC Head of Production Leanne Saunders

The SAFC is proud to support this thrilling new series through our ongoing partnership with the ABC, enabling an ongoing pipeline of quality Australian television production in the state.

With a majority South Australian crew led by top South Australian producer Rebecca Summerton, Treasure & Dirt will be a super showcase of our state’s screen production capability, talent and beautiful locations.

Attributable to ABC Head of Scripted Rachel Okine

South Australia is the perfect backdrop for this crime series where the world below and the world above are stark contrasts.

We are excited to be working with the incredibly talented team who are putting a fresh lens across the crime genre and elevating it to breathtaking heights. The performances, storytelling and visual craft behind this series is exceptional and we're incredibly excited to see it all come together.

Attributable to Executive Producers Ian Collie and Rob Gibson of Easy Tiger

Treasure & Dirt is a gripping, must-watch thriller and continues our partnership with Chris Hammer, arguably one of Australia’s best crime writers.

We are delighted to be working with the ABC on this production and thrilled to be filming again in South Australia, with the support of the South Australian Film Corporation as well as our international partners Sphere Abacus, and the BBC.

We can’t wait for audiences here and around the globe to meet Detectives Ivan Lucic and Nell Buchanan and the colorful characters of Nulla, as well as showcasing the amazing locations of South Australia, including the arid deserts and the underground tunnels of unique Coober Pedy.