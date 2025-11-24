Beach-based clubs can now apply for algal bloom funding to support their summer events

Release date: 21/11/25

South Australia’s beach-based sport and active recreation clubs can now access a share of $500,000 in funding to boost the programs and services that keep our community active, healthy and safe along the coast this summer.

Surf lifesaving, sailing and ocean swimming clubs are encouraged to apply for assistance through the Algal Bloom Support Program (ABSP).

Part of the Albanese and Malinauskas government’s comprehensive $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan, it will assist affected clubs to maintain their programs and events and respond to additional needs that may arise during the summer season.

Funding can be spent on essential costs such as medical and first aid supplies, equipment that assists with program delivery, event costs and to help offset temporary expense shortfalls.

Additionally, projects that promote wellbeing and inclusion, along with other measures that provide safe, high-quality experiences for their members, participants and community, are supported by ABSP funding.

This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting the vital role these beach-based organisations play across South Australia.

Through their efforts, we can continue to foster participation, safety and wellbeing in and around the water.

Applications close at midday on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/algal-bloom-support-program

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The South Australian Government is committed to supporting sport and recreation clubs through the algal bloom and this program delivers important funding to assist those clubs that operate on our beaches and on the water.

I encourage eligible organisations to apply for funding through the Algal Bloom Support Program.

I also want to thank workforce and volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to delivering sport and active recreation opportunities across our beaches.

Your commitment ensures South Australians can continue to lead active, healthy and connected lives.