David Lloyd of Arizona Honored with 2025 ASP State Elite Award

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Lloyd , a highly respected name in the Arizona photography community, has been recognized as the 2025 ASP State Elite Award winner by the American Society of Photographers (ASP). This distinguished honor, sponsored by Miller’s Professional Imaging, underscores Lloyd’s commitment to technical mastery and artistic excellence in the field of portrait photography.The ASP State Elite Award celebrates photographers who demonstrate outstanding skill, vision, and service within their respective states. Each year, the ASP evaluates entries from across the country, with the State Elite title awarded to those whose portfolios stand out for innovation, impact, and professional integrity.David Lloyd has cultivated a reputation not only for his exceptional craftsmanship but also for his consistency in delivering images that resonate with clients and the broader photographic community. As a portrait photographer, Lloyd’s approach merges meticulous attention to technical detail-such as lighting, composition, and color-with a sincere dedication to storytelling. His work reflects both classical methods and contemporary trends, ensuring each portrait feels both timeless and current.According to Lloyd, “Photography is about connecting with people and creating images that carry meaning beyond their surface. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects what I strive for every day: to create work that’s authentic, impactful, and emotionally resonant.”Clients and peers alike have consistently praised Lloyd for his ability to make subjects feel at ease. This empathy translates into portraits that genuinely capture each individual’s personality and spirit. This attention to the person-rather than simply the process-has been key to Lloyd’s success and the series of honors he has accumulated throughout his career.As a leader in the Arizona photography scene, Lloyd’s studio remains committed to serving not just individuals and families, but also businesses, artists, and organizations seeking high-quality imagery. His portfolio includes a range of portraiture styles, from fine art and editorial to commercial and corporate headshots, each project executed with the same rigor and adaptability.The ASP State Elite honor not only recognizes past achievement but points to the continued standard of professionalism Lloyd upholds. Supporting the next generation of photographers is also a core part of Lloyd’s mission, as he remains active in workshops, mentorship, and community initiatives across the state. David Lloyd Photography thanks the ASP and Miller’s Professional Imaging for their recognition and support. The studio looks forward to building upon this milestone with new projects, collaborations, and continued service to Arizona’s vibrant community.

