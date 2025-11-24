Eleos Life Launches AI Voice Agent to Deliver 24/7 Customer Support

NEW AI-POWERED VOICE AGENT EXTENDS ELEOS' CUSTOMER SERVICE WITH ALWAYS-ON, ACCESSIBLE SUPPORT

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleos Life is proud to announce the launch of its innovative AI voice agent, designed to provide instant, around-the-clock assistance to customers without the frustration of wait times. The AI voice agent offers always-on support, drawing answers directly from real Eleos policy documents to address a wide range of customer questions. Users can now easily:Get answers to general questions- Update policy coverage details- Cancel existing policies- Access claims information- Share feedback to help Eleos continually improveThe AI voice agent can also make outbound calls to prospective customers to guide them toward clearer, more confident choices.Importantly, the introduction of this AI voice technology will not replace Eleos’ human customer service representatives. Customers preferring to speak to a person can still reach out by phone, email, or even WhatsApp—guaranteeing personal support remains only a call or click away.This latest innovation builds on Eleos Life’s ongoing investment in AI-driven customer support. Earlier this year, Eleos introduced Theea, an intelligent chatbot guiding users step-by-step through their insurance applications—including tailored coverage calculations.Now, Eleos takes another leap forward with the new AI voice agent, providing an accessible option for individuals who may find reading online content or writing emails challenging."We're committed to making protection simple, accessible, and always available," said Kiruba Shankar Eswaran, CEO of Eleos Life. "Our voice agent extends this mission by giving customers the support they need, exactly when they need it—whether that's at midnight or mid-afternoon. We're removing barriers to access and empowering our customers to manage their protection with confidence.”With always-on digital tools and the reassurance of experienced human help, Eleos Life continues to set the standard for customer-centric solutions.About Eleos LifeEleos Life is a fully digital provider of embedded term life insurance disability insurance , and income protection in the US and UK. By partnering with brands to offer policies through their digital platforms, the company is committed to closing the protection gap by making insurance accessible, affordable, and engaging for today's tech-centric consumers.

