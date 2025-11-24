Veterinary Vaccines Market 2025 Is Booming Worldwide by 2032 | Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Regeneus Ltd, Morphogenesis Inc

Veterinary Vaccines Market

The Veterinary Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.46 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.70 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterinary Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.46 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.70 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032. The market is anticipated to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period, supported by rising global pet adoption and increasing awareness of animal health. Higher spending on veterinary care, along with the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, is expected to further drive demand for veterinary vaccines. Additionally, proactive initiatives by industry players and government agencies to enhance veterinary healthcare accessibility are projected to contribute to increased vaccine adoption and overall market expansion.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/125 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Key TakeawaysLive attenuated vaccines remain the most popular technology, accounting for 37.3% of the global veterinary vaccines market share in 2025.By animal type, livestock segment is slated to dominate the market, holding a 58.8% share in 2025, driven by mass immunization for meat, dairy, and poultry.In terms of route of administration, subcutaneous injection segment is expected to account for 43.7% share of the market in 2025, due to ease of administration.North America is expected to lead the global veterinary vaccines industry with a share of 40.1% in 2025.Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed for veterinary vaccine manufacturers, owing to its expanding livestock population, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and rising demand for animal-based food products.Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest veterinary vaccines market analysis offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. These include booming livestock industry, growing awareness of animal health, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and increasing demand for animal healthcare products.The global prevalence of animal diseases is increasing significantly due to intensive livestock production as well as spread of zoonotic pathogens. European Commission’s Joint Research Centre finds that 9.3% of global land surface is at high or very high risk for zoonotic disease emergence, including Ebola, Zika, and Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever.Both developing and developed regions are witnessing an increase in diseases like rabies, avian influenza, and others. For instance, in March 2025, the U.S. reported its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu since 2017. This rise in zoonotic disease outbreaks is expected to create a strong demand for veterinary vaccines during the forthcoming period.Moreover, the global livestock industry is expanding rapidly due to growing demand for animal-based products like meat, milk, and eggs. This, in turn, is creating a conducive environment for the veterinary vaccines market growth.Veterinary vaccines have become ideal preventive healthcare solutions for protecting animals from lethal diseases while improving their immunity. They allow farmers to curb the spread of infectious diseases and minimize healthcare costs.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/125 High Costs and Lack of Awareness Limiting Market GrowthThe global veterinary vaccines market outlook indicates steady future growth, owing to rising prevalence of animal diseases and surging demand for animal-derived products. However, high cost of vaccine development and lack of awareness might limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.Veterinary vaccine R&D requires significant investment, which can become a barrier, especially for small companies. Likewise, advanced veterinary vaccines like recombinant and DNA vaccines are generally expensive. This higher cost can deter cost-sensitive farmers, thereby limiting overall veterinary vaccines market demand.Many farmers and pet owners are unaware of the importance of regular veterinary vaccinations. This may also slow down growth of the veterinary vaccines industry during the forecast period. Similarly, lack of proper cold chain storage in developing and underdeveloped regions negatively impacts the target market.Increasing Pet Ownership Creating Growth OpportunitiesThere is a significant rise in pet adoption rates, particularly across nations like the U.S. and the U.K. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA)’s 2025 Industry Report, around 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This high pet ownership is expected to increase demand in the veterinary vaccines market, as pet owners invest more in preventive healthcare.Emerging Veterinary Vaccines Market TrendsRising interest in preventive veterinary healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the veterinary vaccines market. There is a growing emphasis on improving animal health to prevent disease development and spread. This is pushing demand for veterinary vaccines.Growing pet humanization trend is fostering veterinary vaccines market growth. Modern pet owners treat their pets as family members, encouraging them to invest more in preventive healthcare, including vaccinations. This trend will likely boost veterinary vaccine sales in the coming years.Increasing government initiatives to reduce zoonotic disease burden are fueling veterinary vaccine demand. Countries like the U.S., India, China, and the U.K. are launching new vaccination programs for rabies, foot-and-mouth disease, avian flu, etc. For example, the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, India, recently launched a new anti-rabies vaccination drive to vaccinate 10,00 stray dogs. Such initiatives are creating lucrative growth opportunities for veterinary vaccine manufacturers.The industry’s focus is shifting towards developing innovative animal vaccines like DNA vaccines and recombinant vaccines. Similarly, improved cold-chain systems are being created for vaccines. Such advancements in veterinary vaccine technologies will likely boost veterinary vaccines market value in the coming years.There is also an increasing interest in using artificial intelligence (AI) and biosensors in veterinary vaccine research and development. These technologies will help veterinary vaccine manufacturing companies to develop more efficient, next-generation vaccines.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/125 Competitor InsightsKey companies in veterinary vaccines market report include:Regeneus Ltd.Aratana Therapeutics Inc.Morphogenesis Inc.Zoetis Inc.Eli Lilly and CompanyKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc.Merck & Co. Inc.Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.VirbacElanco Animal HealthHester Biosciences LimitedCeva Sante AnimaleFinlabPhibro Animal Health CorporationKemin Industries, Inc.VaxxinovaVETERQUIMICA SAVira Vaccine ShayaKey DevelopmentsIn June 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a single-dose, next-generation three-in-one poultry vaccine in India. The vaccine protects against Bursal disease, Newcastle disease, and Marek’s disease.In January 2025, the Oxford Vaccine Group started a study called BiVISTA. The study tests a new vaccine to prevent enteric fever caused by Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi A.In April 2024, Sanofi launched Verorab in the U.K. for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies. It is an inactivated rabies vaccine created to protect individuals from rabies.In September 2024, Bioveta teamed up with Vetina Healthcare LLP to launch the Biocan NOVEL canine vaccine range in India. 