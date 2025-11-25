Nephrology Drugs Market Projected to Reach $22.61 Billion with 6.3% CAGR by 2029

Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Nephrology Drugs Market Through 2025?

The market size for nephrology drugs has seen a steady increase in the past few years. There is an expected growth from $16.88 billion in 2024 to $17.69 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this significant growth during the historic period include the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), advancements in the development of drugs, heightened awareness and diagnosis, governmental health initiatives and policies, as well as the increasing number of diabetes cases.

In the upcoming years, the market size for nephrology drugs is predicted to witness robust growth, expanding to ""$22.61 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expected surge in the upcoming timeline can be credited to the rise of new therapies and innovation in drugs, emphasis on precision medicine and individualized treatment strategies, the escalation in healthcare spending, advancements in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and worldwide health initiatives. The forecast timeline also sees major trends like collaborations and partnerships, technological progression in dialysis procedures, advancements in treatment modalities, an increased focus on preemptive diagnosis and intervention, and the integration of technology in nephrology management.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Nephrology Drugs Market?

The growing incidence of chronic kidney disease is anticipated to spur the development of the nephrology drugs market. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys become damaged and are less able to purify the blood effectively. This damage typically unfolds slowly over a long period, leading to the buildup of waste in the body. Nephrology medications are primarily employed to treat chronic kidney disease, as they augment kidney function and decelerate the disease's progress, preventing it from causing further harm to the body. These elements contribute to the expansion of the nephrology drugs market. For instance, reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a health protection agency in the United States, in July 2022 indicated that over 37 million individuals in the US were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. This disease was more prevalent amongst individuals aged 65 years or over (38 percent). Additionally, the Kidney Foundation of Canada, a Canadian-based non-profit organization, states that 4 million Canadians are grappling with kidney diseases. They highlight that 35 percent of diabetic individuals are the principal contributors to kidney failure. These statistics are projected to increase in the future. Hence, the escalating incidence of chronic kidney disease is fueling the growth of the nephrology drugs market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Nephrology Drugs Market?

Major players in the Nephrology Drugs include:

• AstraZeneca plc

• AbbVie Inc.

• Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• FibroGen Inc.

• Johnson And Johnson

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Nephrology Drugs Market In The Future?

Product innovation is emerging as a pivotal trend in the nephrology drug market. To maintain their market presence, top-ranking businesses in the nephrology drug market are focusing on the invention of new drugs and products. For example, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, an Indian pharmaceutical giant, in March 2022, introduced Oxemia (desidustat), a new product for chronic kidney disease (CKD). This orally administered product inhibits small-molecule hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) and offers a convenient treatment option for anemia. This new introduction, approved by the Drug Controller General of India, showcased promising safety features during Phase III clinical trials, including hepcidin downregulation, improved iron mobilization, and lesser LDL-C in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. Also, it provides economically feasible treatment options, improving patients' quality of life and reducing the disease's impact.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Nephrology Drugs Market

The nephrology drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drugs: Antihypertensive Agents, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents, Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Antidiabetic Agents, Other Drugs

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Antihypertensive Agents: Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta-Blockers, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

2) By Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents: Epoetin Alfa, Darbepoetin Alfa

3) By Diuretics: Loop Diuretics, Thiazide Diuretics, Potassium-Sparing Diuretics

4) By ACE Inhibitors: Lisinopril, Enalapril

5) By Antidiabetic Agents: Metformin, Insulin

6) By Other Drugs: Phosphate Binders, Vitamin D Analogues, Renin Inhibitors

Global Nephrology Drugs Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for nephrology drugs and held the largest share. Europe is expected to follow as the second fastest-growing region for nephrology drugs in the same year. The report provides data for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

