Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $16.85 Billion by 2029

Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for medical devices based on nanotechnology has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market, valued at $3.62 billion in 2024, is predicted to rise to $4.87 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%. Factors contributing to this notable growth during the previous years include the downsizing of devices, advancements in material science, upgraded diagnostic methods, better imaging techniques, and the evolution of personalized medicine.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for nanotechnology-based medical devices is predicted to witness significant expansion. The market is anticipated to surge to $16.85 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%. The growth during this forecast period can be associated with an upsurge in chronic diseases, improved drug delivery systems, the development of telemedicine, the prevalence of minimally-invasive procedures, and an emphasis on point-of-care devices. Key emerging trends for the forecast period encompass implantable nanosystems, the incorporation of nanotechnology in tissue engineering, contrast agents for nanoparticle imaging, 3D printing using nano materials, along with eco-friendly nanotechnology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market?

The rise in chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the nanotechnology-based medical device market's expansion. Chronic diseases, which are conditions that persist for a year or more, necessitating ongoing medical attention, limiting daily activities, or both, are becoming more prevalent. Nanotechnology-based medical gadgets are utilised in the diagnosis and treatment of these chronic diseases, offering improved optical power, antibacterial and antimicrobial functions, bioavailability, surface conjugation, and biocompatibility. The World Health Organization, a United Nations specialized agency based in Switzerland, reported that in September 2022, there were 41 million deaths globally, accounting for 74% of those resulting from non-communicable diseases or chronic diseases each year. Cardiovascular diseases caused 17.9 million deaths, cancer 9.3 million, chronic respiratory diseases 4.1 million, and diabetes 2.0 million. Thus, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is boosting the nanotechnology-based medical device market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market?

Major players in the Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• General Electric Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• 3M Company

• Medtronic PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Arkema Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market?

Innovation in product development is increasingly becoming a significant trend in the nanotechnology-based medical device sector. Large industry players are focusing their resources on the production of novel products to solidify their market standing. To illustrate, Ended Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company from India, partnered with UK-based Nonskin London, a cosmetic research lab, to create a nanotechnology-driven eye gel serum, branded as Eyecare in January 2023. The products consist of nanotechnology-infused gel serums featuring a bio-cellular formula using nanotechnology. It incorporates safe, scientifically proven, and selectively chosen natural components.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market Growth

The nanotechnology-based medical devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Active Implantable Devices, Biochips, Implantable Materials, Medical Textiles And Wound Dressings, Other Products

2) By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Active Implantable Devices: Cardiac Pacemakers, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Delivery Systems

2) By Biochips: Lab-On-A-Chip Devices: DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays

3) By Implantable Materials: Nanocomposite Materials, Biodegradable Polymers, Coatings For Implants

4) By Medical Textiles And Wound Dressings: Nanofiber Dressings, Antimicrobial Textiles, Smart Textiles For Monitoring

5) By Other Products: Nanoparticles For Imaging, Diagnostic Devices Incorporating Nanotechnology

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Nanotechnology-Based Medical Devices Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the market for nanotechnology-based medical devices. During the forecast period, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The market report for nanotechnology-based medical devices includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

