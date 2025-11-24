Dental Equipment Market Outlook: Key Sectors Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025–2032 | 3M, Dentsply Sirona

Dental Equipment Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Dental Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.11 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.96 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 to 2032. The dental equipment market is experiencing significant technological advancements that enable more comfortable, less invasive, and highly effective treatments. The increasing adoption of dental chairs integrated with advanced imaging systems, coupled with the rise of dental tourism—particularly in emerging economies—is creating strong growth opportunities for industry participants. Additionally, rising oral health awareness and higher disposable incomes are encouraging more individuals to seek professional dental care, further driving market expansion.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/85 Global Dental Equipment Market Key TakeawaysGeneral and diagnostic equipment are expected to remain highly sought-after products, accounting for 43.6% of the market share in 2025.Orthodontic segment is slated to dominate the market with a share of 43.7% in 2025, owing to surging demand for specialized orthodontic treatments.Hospitals are anticipated to remain leading end users of dental equipment, capturing a market share of 26.7% in 2025.North America is projected to remain at the top of the ladder in dental equipment industry, accounting for a global market share of 39.7% in 2025.Asia Pacific, spearheaded by China and India, is poised to become a hub for dental equipment manufacturers, capturing a market share of 28% in 2025.Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new dental equipment market analysis outlines major factors fueling industry growth. Increasing incidence of tooth loss and dental disorders is one such prominent growth driver.The global incidence of dental disorders like dental caries, periodontal diseases, and trauma-related tooth loss is increasing rapidly. According to the WHO, about 3.5 billion people globally are affected by oral diseases, with dental caries among the most common.High prevalence of dental diseases is expected to drive demand for dental equipment during the forthcoming period. Dental equipment, such as imaging systems, handpieces, and sterilization tools, are used by dental professionals to examine, treat, and restore teeth and other oral structures.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/85 High Costs of Advanced Equipment Limiting Market ExpansionThe global dental equipment market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of dental diseases and escalating demand for aesthetic dentistry. However, high cost of advanced dental equipment may slow down market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Cutting-edge dental equipment, such as digital imaging (CBCT), laser systems, and CAD/CAM machines, are quite expensive to purchase. This cost barrier restricts adoption, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall dental equipment market demand.Growing Demand for Cosmetic and Aesthetic Dentistry Unlocking Growth ProspectsRising focus on dental aesthetics, such as teeth whitening and aligners, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for dental equipment manufacturers. Consumers in the contemporary world are more willing to spend money on cosmetic dental procedures to improve their looks. This growing interest is pushing clinics and hospitals to use advanced dental technologies and equipment.Emerging Dental Equipment Market TrendsRising popularity of minimally invasive procedures is expected to boost sales of dental equipment during the forecast period. Modern consumers are increasingly opting for minimally invasive procedures like tooth fillings, whitening, crowns, and bridges, and endodontic treatments. This trend is driving demand for equipment that supports precision, efficiency, and patient comfort, such as laser systems, ultrasonic scalers, and advanced handpieces.The market is witnessing entry of advanced dental technologies like CAD/CAM systems, robotic-assisted dentistry, AI-based diagnostic tools, and digital imaging systems. These innovations are enhancing treatment precision and efficiency, fueling growth in the dental equipment market.Asia Pacific nations like India and China are becoming attractive destinations for dental procedures due to low costs and availability of experienced professionals. Booming dental tourism in these countries is expected to fuel demand for dental equipment during the forecast period.Governments across the world are heavily investing in expanding oral healthcare infrastructure and improving access to dental services. Similarly, they are launching new initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups. These factors will likely trigger dental equipment sales in the coming years.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/85 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the global dental equipment market report:Dentsply Sirona3MStraumannHenry ScheinZimmer BiometDanaher CorporationPlanmecaCarestream HealthGC CorporationBiolase Inc.Ivoclar VivadentA-dec Inc.Nobel BiocareVatech Co. Ltd.Midmark CorporationKey DevelopmentsIn September 2025, Dentsply Sirona introduced an improved AI-based CEREC workflow and new milling machines called CEREC Primemill Lite and CEREC Go. These new tools are made to help dentists provide fast, high-quality treatment in a single visit.In March 2025, Straumann Group unveiled its advanced digital dentistry solutions, including the AXS platform and iEXCEL implant system, at the International Dental Show in Cologne. The company also introduced new 3D printing and digital scanning tools to make dental treatments faster as well as more precise.In 2024, KaVo announced the launch of four new products for the dental care industry. These include the Minilight Triple Function Handpiece, the Intraoral Camera ProXam iCam, the right- and left-swivelling Assistant Element uniQa, and the KaVo uniQa Headrest with Mechanical Clamp.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

