Workplace Services Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company's Workplace Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Workplace Services Market Worth?

The overall size of the workplace services market has experienced rapid expansion in the past years. With an anticipated leap from $134.75 billion in 2024 to $149.06 billion in 2025, the sector is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This notable increase during the historic era is due to several factors such as an emphasis on employee efficiency, the emergence of a mobile workforce, the implementation of unified communication, the growth of enterprise mobility management, initiatives for a digital workplace, and a keen focus on cost-effectiveness.

It is anticipated that the size of the workplace services market will experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections showing it will reach $233.19 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The predicted surge during this forecast period is attributable to factors such as the globalization of businesses, an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, rising application of project management tools, a move towards zero trust security models, and the embracing of hybrid work models. Key trends forecasted for this period include the use of cloud-based services, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, flexible IT service delivery models, IoT integration in smart workplaces, utilization of data analytics for decision-making, sustainability initiatives, compatibility across various platforms, alongside vendor consolidation and ecosystem development.

What Are The Factors Driving The Workplace Services Market?

The expected rise in the use of 5G networks globally is set to fuel the growth of the workplace services market. The 5G network, which is the fifth generation of mobile networks, offers improved speed and network responsiveness. The enhanced speed, bandwidth and reduced latency provided by 5G allow superior connectivity in the workplace, facilitating a faster and better integrated experience for stakeholders. A 2022 survey by Verizon, a US-based telecom company, and Incisiv, a US-based consumer industry research company, stated that the total adoption of 5G is currently at approximately 13%, a number predicted to nearly triple by 2024. As such, the escalating adoption of 5G networks is likely to spearhead the expansion of the workplace services market in the near future.

Who Are The Major Players In The Workplace Services Market?

Major players in the Workplace Services include:

• DXC Technology Company

• Wipro Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Atos World Line India Pvt Ltd.

• NTT DATA Corporation

• HCL Technologies

• Fujitsu Limited

• CompuCom Systems Inc.

• Cognizant

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Workplace Services Sector?

Innovations in workplace services are currently a major trend in the marketplace. Firms in this sector are placing great emphasis on creating services that not only provide high efficiency but also address other crucial workplace aspects like emotional well-being. This innovative approach provides market leaders with a competitive advantage. For instance, Talkspace, a US-based firm offering virtual behavioural health services, launched Talkspace Self-Guided in April 2022. This suite of employer-specific offerings is intended to enable executives, managers and teams to prioritize and foster emotional intelligence and mental health, both within and outside the workplace.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Workplace Services Market Share?

The workplace services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: End-User Outsourcing Services, Tech Support Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Telecom- IT and ITES, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By End-User Outsourcing Services: Facility Management Services, Cleaning and Janitorial Services, Security Services, Catering and Food Services, Reception and Front Desk Services, Administrative Support Services, Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO), Document Management Services

2) By Tech Support Services: IT Help Desk Support, Remote Support Services, On-Site Technical Support, Network Management Services, Software Support and Maintenance, Hardware Repair and Maintenance, Cybersecurity Support Services, Cloud Support Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Workplace Services Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the workplace services market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the most rapid pace in the forthcoming period. The report covers the workplace services markets in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

