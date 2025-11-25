Translation Services Market to Reach $34.24 Billion by 2029 with 5.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Translation Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the translation services industry has seen consistent expansion. The market is projected to rise from $26.7 billion in 2024 to $27.78 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The historical growth in the sector can be credited to factors such as the globalization of companies, creation of content in multiple languages, international commerce and cooperation, global tourism, and compliance with legal and regulatory norms.

The translation service industry is projected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $34.24 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This anticipated growth within the forecasting period can be ascribed to factors such as the emergence of e-commerce and international platforms, progression in machine translation technology, growing requirement for video and multimedia translations, digital marketing localization, and global health and medical translation demands, as well as changing regulatory scenarios. The future trends expected to shape this sector during the forecast period include e-learning and localization, hybrid translation modes, ensuring data security and confidentiality, employing blockchain for translation validation, and post-editing services for machine-generated translations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Translation Services Market?

The translation services market is predicted to experience substantial growth driven by a rising demand for non-English languages. Non-English language typically applies to an individual who, as a result of their cultural background or place of birth, speaks a different language and faces difficulties in effectively communicating in English. The provision of translation services is diversifying to accommodate the language choices of clients. For example, in July 2024, a survey by Preply, an online language learning platform based in the US, demonstrated that 36% of UK adults, equating to over 24 million individuals, are bilingual. The survey further discovered that 49.5% of Londoners are proficient in a minimum of two languages, and cities like Belfast and Brighton have significant bilingual communities, with one-fourth of their population being bilingual. The survey also indicated that Spanish is the most sought-after second language in the US with more than 75,300 monthly searches for Spanish language courses. Hence, the escalating demand for non-English languages propels the expansion of the translation services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Translation Services Market?

Major players in the Translation Services include:

• TransPerfect Translations

• Lionbridge Technologies Inc

• LanguageLine Solutions LLC

• Logos Group

• Yamagata Corporation

• RWS Group

• Welocalize Inc.

• Mission Essential LLC

• One Hour Translation Ltd.

• Babylon Software Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Translation Services Market?

The major trend gaining prominence in the translation services market is the advancement of technology. Big firms in this market are prioritizing the creation of technologically advanced solutions to maintain their market dominance. Google LLC, a technology company based in the United States, exemplified this trend in October 2022. They introduced the Translation Hub, a fresh cloud service that enables companies to self-service their document translation needs. Employees can use this Hub to upload files and select the languages for translation. If the original is a Google Doc, Slide, PDF, or MS Word file, the Hub can promptly deliver the translation while maintaining the format of the source file. As per Google, the Hub comes with management features that enable users to oversee the translation process and provide feedback easily.

How Is The Translation Services Market Segmented?

The translation services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Written Translation Services, Interpretation Services, Other Translation Services Types

3) By Operation Type: Technical Translation, Machine Translation

4) By Application: Legal, Medical, Financial And Banking, Tourism And Travel, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Translation Devices, Audio Or Visual Equipment

2) By Software: Machine Translation Software, Translation Management Systems, Localization Software

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Translation Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the translation services market as the region with the largest market share. The study covered various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

