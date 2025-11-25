Translation Services Market to Reach $34.24 Billion by 2029 with 5.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Translation Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Translation Services Market Size And Growth?
In recent times, the size of the translation services industry has seen consistent expansion. The market is projected to rise from $26.7 billion in 2024 to $27.78 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The historical growth in the sector can be credited to factors such as the globalization of companies, creation of content in multiple languages, international commerce and cooperation, global tourism, and compliance with legal and regulatory norms.

The translation service industry is projected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $34.24 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This anticipated growth within the forecasting period can be ascribed to factors such as the emergence of e-commerce and international platforms, progression in machine translation technology, growing requirement for video and multimedia translations, digital marketing localization, and global health and medical translation demands, as well as changing regulatory scenarios. The future trends expected to shape this sector during the forecast period include e-learning and localization, hybrid translation modes, ensuring data security and confidentiality, employing blockchain for translation validation, and post-editing services for machine-generated translations.

Download a free sample of the translation services market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9599&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Translation Services Market?
The translation services market is predicted to experience substantial growth driven by a rising demand for non-English languages. Non-English language typically applies to an individual who, as a result of their cultural background or place of birth, speaks a different language and faces difficulties in effectively communicating in English. The provision of translation services is diversifying to accommodate the language choices of clients. For example, in July 2024, a survey by Preply, an online language learning platform based in the US, demonstrated that 36% of UK adults, equating to over 24 million individuals, are bilingual. The survey further discovered that 49.5% of Londoners are proficient in a minimum of two languages, and cities like Belfast and Brighton have significant bilingual communities, with one-fourth of their population being bilingual. The survey also indicated that Spanish is the most sought-after second language in the US with more than 75,300 monthly searches for Spanish language courses. Hence, the escalating demand for non-English languages propels the expansion of the translation services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Translation Services Market?
Major players in the Translation Services include:
• TransPerfect Translations
• Lionbridge Technologies Inc
• LanguageLine Solutions LLC
• Logos Group
• Yamagata Corporation
• RWS Group
• Welocalize Inc.
• Mission Essential LLC
• One Hour Translation Ltd.
• Babylon Software Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Translation Services Market?
The major trend gaining prominence in the translation services market is the advancement of technology. Big firms in this market are prioritizing the creation of technologically advanced solutions to maintain their market dominance. Google LLC, a technology company based in the United States, exemplified this trend in October 2022. They introduced the Translation Hub, a fresh cloud service that enables companies to self-service their document translation needs. Employees can use this Hub to upload files and select the languages for translation. If the original is a Google Doc, Slide, PDF, or MS Word file, the Hub can promptly deliver the translation while maintaining the format of the source file. As per Google, the Hub comes with management features that enable users to oversee the translation process and provide feedback easily.

How Is The Translation Services Market Segmented?
The translation services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software
2) By Type: Written Translation Services, Interpretation Services, Other Translation Services Types
3) By Operation Type: Technical Translation, Machine Translation
4) By Application: Legal, Medical, Financial And Banking, Tourism And Travel, Other Applications

Subsegments:
1) By Hardware: Translation Devices, Audio Or Visual Equipment
2) By Software: Machine Translation Software, Translation Management Systems, Localization Software

View the full translation services market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/translation-services-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Translation Services Market?
In 2024, North America dominated the translation services market as the region with the largest market share. The study covered various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Translation Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Language Services Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/language-services-global-market-report

Legal Software Focus On Machine Learning Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-software-focus-on-machine-learning-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Translation Services Market to Reach $34.24 Billion by 2029 with 5.4% CAGR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Single-cell Analysis Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights
Comprehensive Report on the Robo Advisory Market: Opportunities and Challenges
Product Information Management Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects
View All Stories From This Author