Professional Service Robots Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $195.58 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Service Robots Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the last few years, the professional service robots industry has seen an exponential increase in market size. The market, which will be valued at $58.51 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $73.54 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include labor shortages, tailor-made industry solutions, cost reduction, an increasing aging population, and a focus on safety and efficiency.

The market size for professional service robots is predicted to experience a significant increase in the coming years, reaching $195.58 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 27.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecasted period can be credited to developments in artificial intelligence, innovations in healthcare, logistics and warehousing, collaborative robots (cobots), as well as autonomous vehicles. Major trends for the forecast period are expected to be customization and adaptability, adaptability to regulations, personal assistance robots, remote operations and supervision, and robotics in agriculture.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Professional Service Robots Market?

The rising need for automation in different sectors is expected to boost the professional service robot market expansion. Automation denotes the use of technological processes with minimal human intervention and covers fields such as information technology (IT), business process automation (BPA), and personal applications like home automation. Owing to its advantages like improved production rates and productivity, efficient material usage, improved safety, reduced labor workweeks, higher quality product, and decreased manufacturing lead times, automation is increasingly being adopted in various sectors. For example, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization that aims to boost, fortify, and preserve the worldwide robotics industry, robot installations in Canada surged by 37% to 4,311 units in 2023. Hence, this escalating demand for automation across sectors is fueling the growth of the professional service robot market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Professional Service Robots Market?

Major players in the Professional Service Robots include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Boston Dynamics Inc.

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• Aethon Inc.

• Electrolux AB

• Kuka AG

• iRobot Corporation

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Gecko Systems International Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Professional Service Robots Market?

Leading enterprises in the professional service robot market are pioneering innovative technologies like advanced robots to expand their customer reach, boost sales and escalate revenue. These advanced or state-of-the-art robots are highly sophisticated robotic systems that incorporate the highest level of technology, features, and innovations, representing the zenith of the current robotics advancements. For example, Amazon, which is a renowned e-commerce company based in the US, unveiled an intelligent robotic system named Sparrow in November 2022. Sparrow, their groundbreaking system in warehouse robotics, distinguishes itself with its ability to autonomously identify, select, and manage various items within its inventory. Showcasing a significant advancement in industrial robotics technology, Sparrow applies computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and manipulate a broad range of millions of products.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Professional Service Robots Market Growth

The professional service robots market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: UAV, Unmanned Ground Based Vehicles, Demining Robots, Defense Robot, Construction Robots, Other Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Construction And Building, Mining And Metallurgical, Defense And Military, Automotive, Medical, Logistics, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles): Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multi-Rotor UAVs, Hybrid UAVs

2) By Unmanned Ground Based Vehicles (UGVs): Wheeled UGVs, Tracked UGVs, Legged Robots

3) By Demining Robots: Manual Demining Robots, Remote-Controlled Demining Robots, Autonomous Demining Robots

4) By Defense Robots: Surveillance Robots, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robots, Combat Support Robots

5) By Construction Robots: Bricklaying Robots, Concrete Printing Robots, Demolition Robots

6) By Other Types: Agricultural Robots, Medical Robots, Hospitality Robots, Underwater Robots

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Professional Service Robots Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for professional service robots and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report on the professional service robots market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

