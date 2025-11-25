Mallorca Distillery Launches UK Website With Direct Home Delivery Across the United Kingdom

Bringing Balearic Spirit to British Doorsteps Mallorca Distillery Organic Spirits Range Co-founder's of Mallorca Distillery - Amber & Byron Holland

Bringing the taste of the Balearics to British doorsteps with nationwide access to Mallorca’s award-winning artisan spirits.

With our new UK logistics in place, we can finally say: we’ll bring Mallorca to your doorstep — reliably, sustainably and year-round.” — Byron Holland, co-founder of Mallorca Distillery

UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Mallorca Distillery " has announced the launch of its dedicated UK online store, enabling customers across the United Kingdom to order PALMA ’s award-winning organic, carbon-neutral spirits directly to their door.The updated website and logistics setup mean that UK-based customers can now enjoy a smoother, faster and more reliable way to purchase PALMA spirits online, with transparent shipping, secure payment options and delivery to homes nationwide.The launch is part of "Mallorca Distillery’s" wider strategy to strengthen its direct-to-consumer presence in key markets, making it easier for UK consumers to access the brand’s Mallorcan-crafted, organic spirits outside of their time on the island.“Over the years, so many UK visitors have discovered PALMA GIN in Mallorca, and asked how they can enjoy our spirits back home,” said Byron Holland, co-founder of Mallorca Distillery. “With our new UK logistics in place, we can finally say: we’ll bring Mallorca to your doorstep — reliably, sustainably and year-round.”Through the UK online store, customers will be able to purchase a curated selection of PALMA spirits — including PALMA Organic Gin and other core expressions, with seasonal releases and gift options planned. The new logistics solution has been designed to support efficient, compliant shipping while aligning with the distillery’s commitment to sustainability.The re-launched UK website is live now, with nationwide delivery available immediately at www.mallorcadistillery.com About Mallorca DistilleryFounded in 2018, Mallorca Distillery is the island’s first certified organic craft distillery, dedicated to capturing the true spirit of Mallorca in every bottle. Its flagship PALMA Gin and growing range of organic, carbon-neutral spirits are crafted in small batches using locally sourced botanicals and sustainable production methods. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern responsibility, Mallorca Distillery has received multiple international awards and is committed to achieving zero emissions, while sharing authentic Mediterranean flavours with spirits lovers around the world.

Handcrafted organic Palma Gin, from the island of Mallorca, now shipping to the UK!

