Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.3% Through 2025-2029

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Myelodysplastic Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market?

The market size for drugs treating myelodysplastic syndrome has robustly expanded in the recent past. Currently valued at $2.25 billion in 2024, it's projected to climb to $2.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The surge in the historic timeframe can be traced back to factors such as older population, developments in diagnostic techniques, cases of MDS related to chemotherapy, a higher number of cancer survivors, and progress in clinical research and pharmaceutical development.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market. The market is predicted to escalate to a worth of $3.48 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the burgeoning aged population, advancements in targeted therapies, heightened understanding of disease processes, a rise in awareness and early detection, as well as the broadening scope of oncology research. Noteworthy trends that are set to characterise the forecast period include the optimisation of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, a growing emphasis on combination therapies and iron chelation therapy, regulatory approvals and market entry, and a patient-centered approach to care.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market?

The escalation in the occurrence of myelodysplastic syndrome is projected to fuel the expansion of the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market in the approaching years. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) embodies a cluster of ailments defined by unusual growth and maturation of blood cells in bone marrow, which is a kind of blood cancer that chiefly impedes the generation of healthy blood cells. Drugs for myelodysplastic syndrome are utilized to treat this condition, which includes medication that inhibits or moderates the immune system in order to diminish the necessity for red blood cell transfusions. For example, in October 2022, the American Journal of Managed Care, a magazine based in the USA, estimated that the prevalence of myelodysplastic syndrome in the USA ranges between 60,000 and 175,000 cases. As such, the rising instances of myelodysplastic syndrome are propelling the growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market?

Major players in the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs include:

• Amgen Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Cipla Limited

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Lupin Ltd.

• Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• FibroGen Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Industry?

Top corporations in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market are pioneering the development of telomerase inhibitors, a strategy that targets the telomerase enzyme in an effort to restrict the rampant division of abnormal cells and slow down the disease's spread. Telomerase inhibitors are beneficial in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market as they act to inhibit the telomerase enzyme, which curtails the expansion of abnormal cells, potentially enhancing patient outcomes. For example, Geron Corporation, a biotechnology firm based in the United States, introduced rytelo (imetelstat), an FDA-endorsed intravenous telomerase inhibitor used on adults diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes of low to intermediate-1 risk (LR-MDS) and transfusion-dependent anemia that is resistant and ineligible for ESA, in June 2024. Rytelo provides lasting transfusion independence, enhanced hemoglobin levels, and satisfies an unfulfilled need in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market, all with manageable safety parameters.

What Segments Are Covered In The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market Report?

The myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapeutic Class: Immunomodulatory Drugs, Hypomethylating Agents, Anti-anemics

2) By Type of Syndrome: Refractory Cytopenia With Multilineage Dysplasia, Refractory Anemia, Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts, Refractory Anemia With Ringed Sideroblasts

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Applications: Original, Generics

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Immunomodulatory Drugs: Thalidomide, Lenalidomide, Pomalidomide

2) By Hypomethylating Agents: Azacitidine, Decitabine, Guadecitabine

3) By Anti-anemics: Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs), Iron Supplements, Blood Transfusion Products

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the market for Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period is Asia-Pacific. The global report on the Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

