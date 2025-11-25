Perimeter Security Market to Reach US $115.81 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Perimeter Security Market?

The size of the perimeter security market has seen significant expansion in the previous years. The market is set to increase from $72.52 billion in 2024 to hit $77.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth over the historical period is due to various factors such as existing security threats and incidents, global events and terrorism, development in urbanization and infrastructure, evolution in risk management, as well as concerns related to cybersecurity.

The market size for perimeter security is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years, reaching $115.81 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth during this forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for elements like biometrics, the integration of cyber-physical security, cloud-based solutions, scalable solutions and environmental sensors. The forecast period will also witness major trends including interoperability and integration, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and sustainability, mobile integration and control, environmental sensors and anomaly detection.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Perimeter Security Global Market Growth?

With the escalating risks of terrorism and cross-border invasions, the perimeter security market's trajectory is set to potentially rise. Terrorism comprises inappropriate force application and coercion, primarily targeting civilians, to drive political agendas. Cross-border incursions involve the entry and maneuvering of a unit, force, or military resources inside another nation's identified operational zone, territorial seas, or airspace for surveillance or intelligence collection. The twin threats of terrorism and cross-border infiltration are surging as various nations and groups aim to consolidate power and meet their demands. Perimeter security serves as an initial defense layer, safeguarding crucial assets, data, and individuals by utilizing advanced technology. For example, by 2023, the Global Terrorism Index by the Institute for Economics & Peace, a thought institution based in Australia, stated that terrorist strikes grew more lethal in 2022, averaging 1.7 deaths per attack compared to 1.3 fatalities per attack in 2021. Consequently, the escalating threats of terrorism and cross-border infiltration are likely to fuel the growth of the perimeter security market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Perimeter Security Market?

Major players in the Perimeter Security include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

• Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Southwest Microwave Inc.

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

• Fiber Sensys Inc.

• Senstar CorporationWhat Are The Prominent Trends In The Perimeter Security Market?

The rise of technology represents a significant growth trend within the perimeter security market, as more and more major industry players strive to create novel and improved security system approaches. This includes the development of integrated off-grid security solutions that leverage solar power technology, 4G network transmission, and advanced video surveillance equipped with artificial intelligence features. A case in point is Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a company from China that specializes in video surveillance solutions. In January 2022, they released an integrated off-grid security system designed to offer flexible and efficient monitoring capabilities for outdoor environments with restricted electricity and network access, utilizing 4G network transmission techniques and solar power in a smart surveillance framework.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Perimeter Security Market Report?

The perimeter security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: System, Service

2) By End-Use: Transportation, Commercial, Government, Military, Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By System: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Access Control Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Barriers And Fencing, Alarm Systems, Perimeter Monitoring Sensors

2) By Service: Installation Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Consulting And Design Services, Monitoring Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Perimeter Security Industry?

In 2024, North America led the perimeter security market. The growth projection for this region in the perimeter security market is expected to be significant. The perimeter security market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

