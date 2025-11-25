Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market to Expand at a 7.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.2 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Worth?

The market size for nuclear decommissioning services has seen rapid expansion in the last few years. The market is expected to rise from $8.31 billion in 2024 to $9.84 billion in 2025, maintaining an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. This significant growth during the historic period could be attributed to increased public consciousness and understanding, specialized industry experience and knowledge, government policies and funding support, worldwide trends in nuclear energy, and key economic factors.

The market size for nuclear decommissioning services is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, escalating to $13.2 billion by 2029 at an annual compound growth rate of 7.6%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as legacy site remediation, risk management methods, environmental consciousness and remediation, waste management strategies, and the availability of human capital and expertise. Significant trends foreseen during this forecast phase encompass aging nuclear infrastructures, strict regulatory protocols, cost-efficient approaches, the complexity involved in decommissioning, and public safety worries.

Download a free sample of the nuclear decommissioning services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8275&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market?

The nuclear decommissioning services market is seeing significant growth as a result of the increasing utilization of renewable energy sources. These renewable energies, drawn from resources which naturally replenish themselves faster than they can be consumed, have become increasingly popular due to a variety of factors. These include dwindling natural resources, hikes in fuel costs, escalating pollution levels, and high carbon emissions. Given that nuclear energy is a non-renewable resource, nuclear decommissioning services play a crucial role in safely decommissioning nuclear power plants for potential alternate uses. A December 2022 report from the International Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental organization based in Paris, predicts a growth of 2,400 gigawatts (GW) in the global renewable power capacity from 2022 to 2027. This increase, 30% more than predictions made in 2021, underscores the accelerated pace at which governments are supporting renewable energy through policy measures. By early 2025, renewables are predicted to make up more than 90% of the worldwide electricity expansion, surpassing coal as the dominant global electricity source. As a result, the adoption of renewable energy sources is set to spur expansion in the nuclear decommissioning services market further.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market?

Major players in the Nuclear Decommissioning Services include:

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• Babcock International Group PLC

• Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

• Studsvik AB

• NUVIA Group

• Onet Technologies SAS

• Sogin SpA

• GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

• Bechtel Group Inc.

• KDC Contractors Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Sector?

Trend 1.

The dominance of Product Innovation is a significant trend in the nuclear decommissioning services market. Leading market players are increasingly turning to digitalization and advanced technologies to facilitate nuclear decommissioning services. This involves the use of sophisticated visual imaging systems and robotic technologies that can access areas unreachable by humans. For example, in September 2024, the Austria-based intergovernmental organization, The International Atomic Energy Agency, initiated a new Coordinated Research Project (CRP) called ""Efficient Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities"" using innovative digital technologies (DEDICATE). This effort is aimed at fostering international cooperation and offering support to countries in their nuclear facility decommissioning plans. The CRP seeks to discover and apply emerging technologies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, primarily focusing on digital applications for planning, data management, and the incorporation of robotics and automation. Moreover, this initiative will furnish benchmarks for pioneering technologies and pragmatic strategies in decommissioning activities.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Share?

The nuclear decommissioning services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), Other Types

2) By Capacity: Upto 800 MW, 800 MW-1000 MW, Above 1000 MW

3) By Application: Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment

Subsegments:

1) By Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR): Decommissioning Of PWR Plants, Waste Management For PWR

2) By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR): Decommissioning Of BWR Plants, Waste Management For BWR

3) By Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR): Decommissioning Of GCR Plants, Waste Management For GCR

4) By Other Types: Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), Small Modular Reactor (SMR), Research Reactor

View the full nuclear decommissioning services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-decommissioning-services-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market?

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the nuclear decommissioning services market. The forecast predicts growth in this region. The market report includes a comprehensive study of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-power-reactor-decommissioning-global-market-report

Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-electricity-global-market-report

Power Generation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.