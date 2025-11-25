Financial Auditing Professional Services Market -Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for professional financial auditing services has been expanding significantly in past years. The growth from $152.61 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $163.58 billion in 2025, represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The rise observed in the historical phase can be credited to factors such as regulatory compliance, globalization, corporate governance, and financial scandals.

The market size of professional services in financial auditing is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the years ahead. It's projected to reach $225.81 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth during this forecasted period can be credited to challenges such as data security, complex financial instruments, development in emerging markets, risk handling, and digital evolution. Key trends during this period comprise of technology amalgamation, off-site audits, blockchain scrutiny, sustainable audits, continuous audit processes, and tailored audit solutions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market?

The growth of the financial auditing professional services market is forecasted to be driven by the increasing instances of banking fraud. The term ""fraud"" refers to the deliberate misleading of a system to gain unauthorized access to information or to infringe on someone else's rights. Such fraudulent activities can be mitigated by financial auditing professional services, which help manage the risks associated with misreporting and discourage demands for inflated payments or reimbursements. For example, the Reserve Bank of India Annual Report 2021-2022 discloses that fraud cases reported by banks and other financial institutions have surged by 23.69%, with the number of cases skyrocketing from 7,359 in 2020-21 to 9,103 in 2022. This mounting trend of banking fraud underscores the importance of financial auditing professional services in the market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market?

Major players in the Financial Auditing Professional Services include:

• Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) Global

• Grant Thornton International Ltd

• Ernst & Young (EY) Global Limited

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Mazars

• Moore Stephens International Limited

• KPMG International

• Nexia International Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers

• RSM International Association

What Are The Top Trends In The Financial Auditing Professional Services Industry?

The rising trend in the financial auditing professional services sector is the formation of strategic alliances. Key players in the market are investing in partnerships that will upgrade their offering of products and services moving forward. As an example, in May 2022, PlainID, a firm based in Israel that delivers authorization and policy-based access solutions, formed a strategic alliance with PwC, a professional services company headquartered in the UK. This alliance aims to transform the financial services sector. It is expected to enhance the security and efficiency of financial services by incorporating the advanced authorization capacities of PlainID into the consulting frameworks of PwC.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Segments

The financial auditing professional services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Employee Benefit Plan Audit, Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit, Financial Statement Audit, Due Diligence, Other Services

2) By Type: External Audit, Internal Audit

3) By End-Use: BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer, IT And Telecom, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Employee Benefit Plan Audit: 401(k) Plan Audits, Pension Plan Audits, Health And Welfare Plan Audits

2) By Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit: SOC 1 Audit, SOC 2 Audit, SOC 3 Audit

3) By Financial Statement Audit: External Financial Statement Audit, Internal Financial Statement Audit, Compliance Audits

4) By Due Diligence: Financial Due Diligence, Operational Due Diligence, Tax Due Diligence

5) By Other Services: Forensic Auditing, Risk Assessment Services, Internal Control Reviews

Which Regions Are Dominating The Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, the region leading in Financial Auditing Professional Services was North America. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report on the market for financial auditing professional services includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

