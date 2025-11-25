Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market to Expand at a 6.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $983.81 Billion

Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market Worth?

The market size for mid-size pharmaceuticals has seen substantial growth in recent years. Estimated to rise from $718.71 billion in 2024 to $760.71 billion in 2025, the sector predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The previous period's growth can be associated with elements like the expansion of the generic drug market, the expiration of patented blockbuster drugs, measures to contain healthcare costs, biotech industry growth, and regulatory modifications promoting innovation.

The mid-size pharmaceuticals market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, expected to reach ""$983.81 billion in 2029"" with a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth in this timeframe is due, in part, to a shift towards value-based care models, streamlined regulatory pathways, improved health awareness, patient empowerment, the need for generic and biosimilar drugs, and the rise of digital therapeutics. The upcoming period will likely see a greater emphasis on patient-centered methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), strategies for global market expansion, environmental sustainability efforts, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring.

What Are The Factors Driving The Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market?

The growth of the mid-size pharmaceuticals market is predicted to be driven by the heightened occurrence of chronic or non-communicable diseases. These long-term health conditions necessitate sustained management and treatment, thus sparking a significant demand for medications. Techniques like mass spectrometry are employed for noting, quantifying and scrutinizing biomarkers and metabolites linked to chronic diseases. The escalating prevalence of these diseases is expected to fuel the expansion of the mid-size pharmaceuticals industry. As per the World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations headquartered in Switzerland, 41 million fatalities representing 74% of deaths caused by non-communicable or chronic diseases happened globally every year, as of September 2023. Thus, the surging incidence of chronic diseases is spearheading the growth of the mid-size pharmaceuticals market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market?

Major players in the Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals include:

• Baxter International Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• UCB S.A.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

• Wuxi AppTec co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Sector?

Advancements in technology are becoming a significant trend in the mid-size pharmaceuticals market. Many major firms in the industry are leveraging technology to maintain their market standing. For example, Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services provided by Google, introduced AI-powered tools in May 2023 to speed up drug discovery and precision medicine. The Target and Lead Identification Suite is one of these tools, enabling companies to predict and understand protein structure, which is vital in drug research. Additionally, the Multiomics Suite is another tool designed to assist researchers in managing, analyzing, and distributing large amounts of genetic data.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market Share?

The mid-size pharmaceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Development Type: In-House, Outsource

2) By Type: Prescription, Over The Counter

3) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Sprays, Other Formulations

4) By Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Pain Management, Diabetes, Cancer, Other Conditions

Subsegments:

1) By In-House: Research And Development (R&D) Departments, Clinical Trials Management

2) By Outsource: Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Mid-Size Pharmaceuticals Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the mid-size pharmaceutical market. Anticipated to grow rapidly in the predict period is Asia-Pacific. The mid-size pharmaceuticals market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

