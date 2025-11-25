Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Factors & Trends to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Worth?

There's been a consistent growth in the market for post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics in recent years. It's projected to expand from $1.15 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.2 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The surge observed in the past years can be credited to factors such as heightened awareness, rise in trauma incidents, government-led initiatives, improvement in diagnostic tools, diminished stigma, psychological assistance programs, and a concentrated focus on veteran healthcare.

The market for therapeutics related to post-traumatic stress disorder is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is predicted to reach a value of ""$1.36 billion, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to an increase in accessibility to mental health services, policies focused on mental health by the government, biological and neurological studies, occurrence of PTSD in populations outside the military and plans for crisis response. Noteworthy trends in the predicted time frame comprise of the incorporation of digital therapeutics, advancements in drug treatments, techniques involving neurostimulation and brain stimulation, therapy assisted by psychedelics, as well as initiatives for research collaboration.

What Are The Factors Driving The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market?

The global escalation in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) incidents is predicted to drive the expansion of the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market. PTSD is a disorder that materializes in individuals who have encountered terrifying, startling, or perilous events and treatments such as psychotherapy and medication can help them regain a sense of control over their lives. For example, in March 2024, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH), a UK-based entity offering mental health services to serving personnel and reservists, along with a UK-based defense industry news website, reported an increase in the number of armed forces personnel initially assessed for PTSD by a specialist mental health clinician. The figures grew from 266 cases in 2022 to 320 cases in 2023, indicating a substantial increase in reported instances. Consequently, this surge in PTSD cases is stimulating the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Bionomics Limited

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

• Freespira Inc.

• MicroTransponder Inc.

• Compass Pathways plc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Sector?

Strategic partnerships, financial backing, and corporate investment have been identified as a notable emerging trend in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutic market. Major players in the sector are forming strategic alliances and investing in other companies to boost their market standing. For example, in January 2022, an interdisciplinary research team comprising Professor Dan Lubman AM, Dr. Shalini Arunogiri, and Dr. Paul Liknaitzky from Monash University, received over $1.9 million to research the efficacy of MDMA-supported psychotherapeutic treatments for alcohol use disorder (AUD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This project is one of seven clinical studies sponsored by the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) launched this month by the federal government seeking to evaluate the effectiveness of innovative combination drugs for debilitating mental conditions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Share?

The post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Antidepressants, Anti-Anxiety, Antihypertensive, Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs), Antipsychotics Or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs), Beta-Blockers, Other Classes

2) By Age Group: Pediatric, Geriatric, Adult

3) By End User: Mental Health Center, Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Antidepressants: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

2) By Anti-Anxiety: Benzodiazepines, Buspirone

3) By Antihypertensive: Prazosin, Clonidine

4) By Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOs): Traditional MAOIs, Reversible MAOIs

5) By Antipsychotics (Second Generation Antipsychotics - SGOs): Risperidone, Quetiapine

6) By Beta-Blockers: Propranolol, Atenolol

7) By Other Classes: Mood Stabilizers, Adjunctive Therapies

View the full post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/post-traumatic-stress-disorder-therapeutics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report on post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

