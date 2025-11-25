Field Service Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Field Service Management Market Be By 2025?

The size of the field service management market has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. It is anticipated to escalate from $4.55 billion in 2024 to $5.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The surge during the historical period is due to factors such as the need for automation, heightened customer expectations, globalization, and compliance with regulations.

The market size of field service management is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to $8.87 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The forecasted growth for this period is a direct result of attention towards predictive maintenance, the emergence of the mobile workforce, and a surge in cloud adoption. Also, we can expect major trending changes during the forecast period such as greater incorporation with ERP and CRM systems, heightening emphasis on data analytics, integration with augmented reality (AR), prioritizing the mobile-first strategy, application of blockchain for fortified security, and adopting subscription-based models.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Field Service Management Market Landscape?

The field service management market is projected to flourish due to the rising integration of automation and digitalization, particularly in the projected period. These components carry out repetitive processes automatically using digital technology, offering several benefits in field service management such as optimal resource utilization, improved tracking and monitoring abilities, and reduced operating costs. For illustration, Cavintek Inc., a company from the United States specializing in the provision of workflow automation and productivity applications, noted in September 2023 that over 80% of business executives accelerated work process automation and enhanced remote work usage. It is also evident that 43% of companies plan to reduce their workforce in favor of automation technology. Therefore, the growing interest in automation and digitalization fuels the field service management market's expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Field Service Management Market?

Major players in the Field Service Management include:

• Accruent LLC

• Acumatica Inc.

• Comarch SA

• FieldAware Group Ltd.

• Geoconcept SAS

• Kirona Solutions Ltd.

• IFS AB

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mize Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Field Service Management Industry?

Leading firms in the field service management market are focusing on technological advances like AI-driven scheduling and mobile apps to boost their operational efficiency and better the service delivery for field teams in diverse industries. Workiz Genius serves as a complete field service management platform, aiding businesses in the home services sector to organize operations, oversee tasks, and enhance communication between field teams and clients. For instance, in March 2024, 'Genius' was launched by Workiz, a Software company based in the US. This user-friendly AI-powered tool kit revolutionizes the field service industry by perfectly merging advanced technology with solutions, providing field service management professionals with an innovative mode to interact with their clients and run their business through AI. This feature adapts, learns and evolves into a personalized intelligent assistant for the users, offering beneficial suggestions and insights and permitting service professionals to concentrate on their expertise.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Field Service Management Market

The field service management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Energy And Utilities, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Construction And Real Estate, Transportation And Logistics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Field Service Management Software, Scheduling And Dispatching Solutions, Mobile Field Service Applications, Inventory Management Solutions, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Field Service Management Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the field service management market and Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the future. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

