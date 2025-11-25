Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?

There has been a steady increase in the size of the billboard and outdoor advertising market over recent years. There is a projected growth from $56.67 billion in 2024 to $57.83 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. Factors contributing to growth in the historical period include shifts in mobility and transportation, environmental aspects, societal and cultural trends, increased competition and industry expansion, and innovative design and creativity advancements.

In the forthcoming years, the billboard and outdoor advertising market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $65.66 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The digital transformation is expected to drive growth, alongside targeted advertising solutions, mobile integration, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and an emphasis on environmental sustainability. The predicted period also anticipates trends like cross-channel campaigns, interactive advertising, mobile integration, data-oriented targeting, and programmatic buying.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Growth?

The surge in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the billboard and outdoor advertising markets. Out of home (OOH) advertising denotes any form of marketing done outside of individuals' residences, and it encompasses billboards, bus shelters, wallscapes, and posters. Outdoor signs, digital billboards, and TV screens all fall under the umbrella of DOOH. Distinct from traditional billboards that constantly exhibit still images, digital boards portray more dynamic visuals and can cycle through several ads, thus drawing the attention of more viewers. To illustrate, SEO by Sociallyin, a British SEO agency, reported in August 2022 that DOOH advertising is predicted to witness a robust 19.2% growth in ad spending, culminating in speculated expenditures of $3.84 billion in 2023. Lately, DOOH has been experiencing fruitful growth and its engaging, interactive nature signals its potential to continue to grow through the forecasted timeframe.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?

Major players in the Billboard And Outdoor Advertising include:

• Capitol Outdoor LLC

• Titan Outdoor Holdings Inc.

• JCDecaux Group

• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

• Lamar Advertising Company

• Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

• Outfront Media Inc.

• Vector Media Pvt. Ltd.

• Focus Media Holding Limited

• Daktronics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?

The growing trend of programmatic media buying's expansion is being seen in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising sector. Instead of the traditional digital ad methods, programmatic advertising utilizes automated technology for ad space purchases. This method uses data findings and algorithms to display relevant advertisements to the right individuals at the perfect time and cost. It has been recorded that around 82% of viewers remembered a DOOH advertisement they spotted over a month ago. As a result, brands are now intensifying their internal programmatic media buying capabilities. For example, AllOver Media, a U.S. media company, introduced a new service in October 2024 that boosts transparency in outdoor ads by offering third-party audits of out-of-home (OOH) impressions specifically designed for convenience stores (C-stores). This service aims to provide advertisers with more precise metrics, ensuring that they can depend on reliable data regarding ad exposure in these high-traffic locations. This initiative is consistent with a wider advertising trend that seeks to enhance accountability and validate the effectiveness of advertising strategies.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report?

The billboard and outdoor advertising market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-Purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Other Types

2) By Application: Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Retail, Banks And Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media And Entertainment, Government, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Painted Billboards: Traditional Painted Billboards, Mural Billboards

2) By Digital Billboards: LED Billboards, LCD Billboards

3) By Multi-Purpose Billboards: Hybrid Billboards, Interactive Billboards, Mobile Billboards

4) By Other Types: Vehicle-Mounted Billboards, Portable Billboards, Transit Advertising, Street Furniture

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Industry?

In 2024, the billboard and outdoor advertising market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with projected growth, followed by North America as the second largest region. The market report encapsulates regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

