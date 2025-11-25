Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?
There has been a steady increase in the size of the billboard and outdoor advertising market over recent years. There is a projected growth from $56.67 billion in 2024 to $57.83 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. Factors contributing to growth in the historical period include shifts in mobility and transportation, environmental aspects, societal and cultural trends, increased competition and industry expansion, and innovative design and creativity advancements.

In the forthcoming years, the billboard and outdoor advertising market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $65.66 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The digital transformation is expected to drive growth, alongside targeted advertising solutions, mobile integration, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and an emphasis on environmental sustainability. The predicted period also anticipates trends like cross-channel campaigns, interactive advertising, mobile integration, data-oriented targeting, and programmatic buying.

Download a free sample of the billboard and outdoor advertising market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3498&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Growth?
The surge in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the billboard and outdoor advertising markets. Out of home (OOH) advertising denotes any form of marketing done outside of individuals' residences, and it encompasses billboards, bus shelters, wallscapes, and posters. Outdoor signs, digital billboards, and TV screens all fall under the umbrella of DOOH. Distinct from traditional billboards that constantly exhibit still images, digital boards portray more dynamic visuals and can cycle through several ads, thus drawing the attention of more viewers. To illustrate, SEO by Sociallyin, a British SEO agency, reported in August 2022 that DOOH advertising is predicted to witness a robust 19.2% growth in ad spending, culminating in speculated expenditures of $3.84 billion in 2023. Lately, DOOH has been experiencing fruitful growth and its engaging, interactive nature signals its potential to continue to grow through the forecasted timeframe.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?
Major players in the Billboard And Outdoor Advertising include:

• Capitol Outdoor LLC
• Titan Outdoor Holdings Inc.
• JCDecaux Group
• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
• Lamar Advertising Company
• Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
• Outfront Media Inc.
• Vector Media Pvt. Ltd.
• Focus Media Holding Limited
• Daktronics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market?
The growing trend of programmatic media buying's expansion is being seen in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising sector. Instead of the traditional digital ad methods, programmatic advertising utilizes automated technology for ad space purchases. This method uses data findings and algorithms to display relevant advertisements to the right individuals at the perfect time and cost. It has been recorded that around 82% of viewers remembered a DOOH advertisement they spotted over a month ago. As a result, brands are now intensifying their internal programmatic media buying capabilities. For example, AllOver Media, a U.S. media company, introduced a new service in October 2024 that boosts transparency in outdoor ads by offering third-party audits of out-of-home (OOH) impressions specifically designed for convenience stores (C-stores). This service aims to provide advertisers with more precise metrics, ensuring that they can depend on reliable data regarding ad exposure in these high-traffic locations. This initiative is consistent with a wider advertising trend that seeks to enhance accountability and validate the effectiveness of advertising strategies.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report?
The billboard and outdoor advertising market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-Purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Other Types
2) By Application: Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Other Applications
3) By End-User: Retail, Banks And Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media And Entertainment, Government, Transportation

Subsegments:
1) By Painted Billboards: Traditional Painted Billboards, Mural Billboards
2) By Digital Billboards: LED Billboards, LCD Billboards
3) By Multi-Purpose Billboards: Hybrid Billboards, Interactive Billboards, Mobile Billboards
4) By Other Types: Vehicle-Mounted Billboards, Portable Billboards, Transit Advertising, Street Furniture

View the full billboard and outdoor advertising market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/billboard-and-outdoor-advertising-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Industry?
In 2024, the billboard and outdoor advertising market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with projected growth, followed by North America as the second largest region. The market report encapsulates regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Design Research Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/design-research-promotional-and-consulting-services-global-market-report

Print Media Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-media-global-market-report

Advertising Public Relations And Related Services Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast 2029

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Corporate Training Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights
Comprehensive Report on the Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market: Opportunities
Biotechnology Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects
View All Stories From This Author