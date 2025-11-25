Mission Critical Communication Market to Grow at 10.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mission Critical Communication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Mission Critical Communication Market Size And Growth?

The market size of mission critical communication has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $19.38 billion in 2024 to $20.91 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historic growth can be credited to factors such as focus on interoperability, industry-wide collaboration, plans for business continuity, initiatives towards smart cities, and the emphasis on data security.

The market size for mission critical communication is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $31.11 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.4%. The projected rise during this forecast period is primarily as a result of increased frequency of natural disasters, incorporation of voice and data services, burgeoning demand for interoperability, urbanization and the development of smart cities, along with the uptake of cloud-oriented solutions. Key developing trends identified within this forecast timeline encompass cross-sector amalgamation, assimilation of wearable technology, emphasis on resilience and redundancy, as well as the shift towards software-defined networks (SDN).

Download a free sample of the mission critical communication market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8274&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Mission Critical Communication Market?

The proliferation of security threats due to a surge in cyber-attack incidents is likely to boost the expansion of the mission-critical communication market. Cyber-attacks, which are unauthorised access attempts on computers, computing systems, and computer networks, are responded to by mission-critical communication solutions with real-time cybersecurity attributes and cybersecurity compliance. These systems maintain robust data security. For example, in January 2023, Check Point, a software security provider from Israel, released a report indicating a 38% rise in global cyberattacks in 2022 compared to 2021. On average, the communications industry faced 1,380 attacks per organisation per week, reflecting a 27% hike compared to the previous year. Hence, the escalating security threats due to soaring cyber-attack incidents are fuelling the growth of the mission-critical communication market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mission Critical Communication Market?

Major players in the Mission Critical Communication include:

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• AT&T Inc.

• Harris Corporation

• Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

• Cobham Limited

• Ascom Holding AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Mission Critical Communication Market?

Technological advancement is becoming a major trend in the mission-critical communication market, with top companies opting for broadband hand-portable device technology to enhance and automate their communications, thereby solidifying their market positioning. This was displayed in March 2024 when Sepura Limited, a UK telecoms firm known for their mission-critical communication solutions, introduced the SCL3 - a device primarily designed for mission-critical communications. The SCL3 provides several operation modes like LTE-only and hybrid TETRA and 4G/5G arrangements, enabling flexibility in addressing different communication necessities. Taking public safety and disaster aid users into account, the SCL3 features physical buttons for push-to-talk (PTT) and crisis calls, making it user-friendly during emergency scenarios. Moreover, due to its sturdy design, it can reliably perform under harsh conditions such as extreme heat or cold, high moisture, and water exposure.

How Is The Mission Critical Communication Market Segmented?

The mission critical communication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hardware, Services, Software

2) By Technology: Long-Term evolution (LTE), Land mobile radio

3) By End Users: Energy And Utilities, Public Safety And Government Agencies, Mining, Transportation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radios (Analog And Digital), Base Stations, Repeaters, Antennas, Dispatch Consoles, Other Communication Devices

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services

3) By Software: Command And Control Software, Dispatch Software, Network Management Software, Analytics Software, Other Software Solutions

View the full mission critical communication market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mission-critical-communication-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Mission Critical Communication Market?

In 2024, North America led the mission-critical communication market worldwide. The region expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years is Asia-Pacific. The mission critical communication market report analyzes the following areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mission Critical Communication Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Disaster Recovery As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-global-market-report

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emergency-and-other-relief-services-global-market-report

Web Real Time Communication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/web-real-time-communication-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.