Michigan Physicians Gain a New Ally in Reducing After-Hours Burnout and Improving Patient Access

MSMS x Ambs Call Center partnership

MSMS names Ambs Call Center as a preferred partner for 24/7 medical answering and triage support.

Michigan’s physicians are doing more with less thanks to Ambs Call Center’s nationwide medical answering service” — Rebecca J. Blake, Chief Operating Officer, Michigan State Medical Society

MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS) has selected Ambs Call Center as a preferred partner to help member practices answer every call, reduce after-hours workload, and protect continuity of care across the state. The collaboration gives MSMS members exclusive benefits of Ambs Call Center’s HIPAA-compliant, US-based medical answering services—built to support busy front offices, on-call rotations, and overflow during peak times“Michigan’s physicians are doing more with less thanks to Ambs Call Center’s nationwide medical answering service ,” said Rebecca J. Blake, Chief Operating Officer, Michigan State Medical Society. “We chose Ambs Call Center because their reputation shows they understand clinical urgency, protect PHI, and support patients 24/7 so our members can focus on patient care.”Ambs Call Center brings 90+ years of healthcare experience. Core capabilities include 24/7 coverage with HIPAA compliant answering service agents; appointment scheduling , daytime overflow and after hours answering; a web portal to track and review calls.More benefits:- Ensure Patient Safety by filtering routine calls and escalating true urgencies- Capture more new patients by making sure no call goes unanswered- Maintain compliance with HIPAA-ready processes and audited safeguards- Reduce Staff Burnout by smoothing daytime spikes and covering PTO, lunch, and meetings- Increase Profitability by preventing missed appointments and lost opportunities“We’re looking forward to helping MSMS members eliminate missed calls, reduce staff burnout, and ensure every patient gets the attention they deserve—day or night. Our 24/7, HIPAA-compliant answering service keeps practices connected and patients cared for, without adding strain to in-office teams.” said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.Exclusive Benefits for MSMS Members- 50% off first three months- Set up fee waived- Daytime overflow and after-hours coverage included at no additional cost- Bilingual SupportAbout Ambs Call CenterSince 1932, Ambs Call Center has been the family-owned medical answering service trusted by hospitals, clinics and physician groups nationwide. Our fully US–based HIPAA-compliant answering service operates 24/7/365, providing after-hours medical answering service, secure on-call management, nurse-triage overflow and appointment scheduling solutions. Every call blends compassionate care with zero-trust data security. Providing their medical call centers nationwide—Ambs Call Center safeguards millions of patient interactions each year. You can view their medical answering service pricing on their website. Learn more at https://www.ambscallcenter.com/ About Michigan State Medical SocietyThe Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS), incorporated in 1866, is a non-profit professional organization representing more than 15,000 physicians, residents, fellows and medical students across Michigan. MSMS exists to improve the lives of physicians so they may best care for the people they serve, and to promote a health-care environment grounded in science, quality and ethics. Through leadership, advocacy and education, MSMS supports physicians in practice, defends the profession, and works toward the goal of high-quality patient care for all Michiganders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.