Dairy Testing Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Testing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the dairy testing market has seen a robust increase in recent years. Currently valued at $6.03 billion in 2024, it is forecasted to expand to $6.5 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth observed in the historic period is largely due to mounting worries about food safety, the internationalization of dairy trade, tight regulations and standards, and a surge in instances of foodborne diseases.

The market size of dairy testing is projected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years, with an anticipated value of $9.22 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The expected growth over the forecasting timeframe can be linked to various factors such as sustained focus on food safety, rising dairy consumption, the appearance of new contaminants, global trade intricacies, and the complexity of the supply chain. The prediction period witnesses major trends such as advancement in technology, escalation in DNA testing for verification purposes, expansion of immediate testing requirements, attention towards non-damaging testing methods, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ml), focus on allergen testing, growing collaboration and standardization, as well as consumer demand for products with clean labels.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Dairy Testing Market?

The amplification of foodborne illness cases serves as a significant catalyst in enhancing the dairy testing market's growth. Dairy represents a crucial carrier of foodborne diseases globally, with widespread contamination originating from raw and unpasteurized milk, cheese, and ice cream. Dairy testing is vital in ensuring the absence of pathogens and spoilage microbes, rendering the products safe for consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US governmental institution, approximates that annually in the United States, around 48 million individuals fall sick, 128,000 require hospitalization, and 3,000 succumb to foodborne illnesses. Therefore, the surging rates of foodborne disease outbreaks are predicted to boost the dairy testing market's growth trajectory in the imminent years.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Dairy Testing Market?

Major players in the Dairy Testing include:

• SGS SA

• Bureau Veritas SA

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intertek Group plc

• TÜV SÜD AG

• ALS Limited

• Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

• Romer Labs Inc.

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Dairy Testing Market?

The rise of technological evolution is emerging as an influential trend in the dairy testing industry. Key players in this market are striving to create innovative tech solutions to consolidate their standing. An example of this would be Everest Instruments, an Indian firm known for crafting superior analytical tools for the dairy business. They introduced the Fatscan Milk Analyser in March 2023. The innovative equipment is engineered to precisely evaluate essential elements of milk specimens, such as fat ratio, non-fat substances, and detection of external water. The FatScan Analyser elevates the quality control measures in dairy manufacturing, facilitating adherence to safety norms and boosting overall product excellence.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Dairy Testing Market Growth

The dairy testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Safety Testing, Quality Testing

2) By Technology: HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Ice-Creams And Desserts, Infant Food, Milk And Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter And Spreads, Yogurt, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Safety Testing: Microbiological Testing, Chemical Contaminant Testing, Residue Testing

2) By Quality Testing: Nutritional Testing, Physical Testing, Sensory Evaluation, Composition Analysis

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dairy Testing Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the dairy testing market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid expansion within the forecast period. The dairy testing market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

