PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market to Reach $37.26 Billion by 2029 with 8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market Size And Growth?

The market size for PMS and menstrual health supplements has significantly expanded over the recent years. This market is predicted to increase from $25.93 billion in 2024 to $27.41 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The expansion during the historic period can be associated with the growing cognizance of women's health, evolving lifestyles and eating habits, increasing acknowledgement of PMS symptoms, consumer learning and health data, and a transformation in societal attitudes towards women's health.

The market for PMS and menstrual health supplements is anticipated to expand robustly in the forthcoming years, projecting a growth to ""$37.26 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be credited to the mounting focus on comprehensive health, enhanced preference for herbal and natural supplements, surge in e-commerce and its ease of access, strategic marketing and education initiatives, evolving demographics, and priority given to women's health. Key trends identified in the forecast period encompass transparency and tracking of ingredients, partnerships with healthcare experts, the impact of social media, commitment to environmental sustainability, and consideration for cultural and diversity aspects.

Download a free sample of the pms and menstrual health supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9681&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market?

The growing number of women in the workforce is anticipated to spur the expansion of the PMS and menstrual health supplement market. Women, involved in a variety of employment areas, play a key role in economic advancement and societal progression. PMS and menstrual health supplements aid this demographic, relieving premenstrual syndrome symptoms and promoting menstrual health, thereby increasing productivity and well-being. For example, the Press Information Bureau, an Indian agency, stated in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of 2021-22 that the female labor force participation rate (FLFPR) had risen to 37.0% in 2023, up 4.2 percentage points from 32.8% the previous year. Hence, the rising participation of women in the workforce is fuelling the PMS and menstrual health supplement market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements include:

• Herbalife International of America Inc.

• Pharmavite LLC

• The Nature's Bounty Co.

• Amway Corp.

• GNC Holdings LLC

• Usana Health Sciences Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Metp Pharma AG

• Rbk Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market?

The emergence of product innovations is a crucial trend rising to prominence in the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets. Major players in these markets are debuting inventive products as a means to maintain their market standing. For example, INTIMINA, a company from Sweden that offers women's health products, launched two hormone-supporting supplements aptly named Balance and Clear in August 2024. Balance contains B vitamins and red clover, designed to bolster hormonal health, while Clear houses D-mannose and cranberry extract for enhanced urinary health and alleviated UTI discomfort. These supplements exemplify INTIMINA's dedication to catering to specific women's health requirements via scientifically validated formulations that endorse hormonal equilibrium and urinary wellness.

How Is The PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market Segmented?

The pms and menstrual health supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Products: Combined Nutritional Supplements, Single Nutritional Supplements

2) By Formulation: Softgels, Capsules Or Tablets, Powder, Others Types

3) By Consumer Group: Perimenopause, Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

4) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales Channel, Online Sales Channel, Pharmacies Or Drug Stores, Other Offline Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Combined Nutritional Supplements: Multi-vitamin Formulations, Herbal Blends, Omega-3 Fatty Acids with Vitamins

2) By Single Nutritional Supplements: Magnesium, Calcium, Vitamin B6, Evening Primrose Oil, Other Individual Herbs (Chaste Tree Berry)

View the full pms and menstrual health supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pms-and-menstrual-health-supplements-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market?

In 2024, the largest market for PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements was the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East & Africa region is predicted to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the market for PMS and menstrual health supplements. The report encompasses markets in several regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastrointestinal Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Pharmacies And Drug Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-drug-stores-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.