Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.48 bn by 2029

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have witnessed a slight expansion of the market size for the raw materials used in the synthesis of messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna). The growth is set to continue, with the market size forecasted to increase from $2.99 billion in 2024 to $3.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. Factors such as advancements in biomedical research, heightened interest in vaccine and therapeutic development, the need for personalized medicine, readiness for outbreak management, and expansion in the biotech industry can be credited for the growth experienced in the historic period.

The market for raw materials used in the synthesis of messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mrna) is predicted to experience a consistent increase in the coming years, escalating to a value of ""$3.48 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The projected growth in this forecast period can be accredited to factors such as optimization of supply chain processes, the commercialization and proliferation of the market, significant infusion of capital into biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, regulatory assistance and green lights, and the broadening of therapeutic applications. The major trends to watch out for in this forecasted period are the advent of new players in the market, stringent quality control measures and standard protocols, intellectual property rights and licensing issues, equitable global accessibility, and a visible gravitation towards sustainable and scalable manufacturing solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market Landscape?

The widespread occurrence of cancer and chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the mRNA synthesis raw materials market in the future. Cancer refers to a condition where abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, potentially invading surrounding tissues and disseminating to other parts of the body via the blood and lymph systems. Chronic diseases are generally defined as conditions that last for more than a year, necessitate ongoing medical attention, restrict daily activities, or do both. mRNA synthesis raw materials play a crucial role in drug discovery, the creation of vaccines, and the production of RNA-based therapeutics to provide improved immunogenicity, superior efficiency, and reduced production time for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases. For example, statistics from the American Cancer Society Facts and Figures, a professional organization based in the US, indicated that about 1.9 million new cancer cases were reported in the US in 2022, resulting in 609,360 fatalities. It is predicted that in 2023, there will be a slight increase to more than 1.9 million new cases and approximately 609,820 deaths. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases is driving the growth in mRNA synthesis of raw materials.

Who Are The Top Players In The Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market?

Major players in the Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Moderna Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Eurofins Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Maravai LifeSciences

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Industry?

A key trend in the mRNA synthesis raw materials market is the emergence of product innovations. Leading businesses in the market focus on creating groundbreaking products to consolidate their market position. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a company based in the US that specializes in reagents, instrumentation, consumables, and software services, launched Dynabeads Solutions in September 2022. This bead supports large-scale GMP-grade synthesis and purification of mRNA for the production of vaccines. The Dynabeads Streptavidin for In Vitro Transcription are designed for easy IVT of cell-free mRNA and enables reutilization of the DNA template up to six times, thus lowering the effort needed for plasmid creation whilst increasing mRNA yield from grams to grams. This innovation will further help to establish a smooth pipeline for mRNA companies to transition rapidly from development to commercialization.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market

The messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna) synthesis raw materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Capping Agents, Nucleotides, Plasmid DNA, Other Types

2) By Applications: Therapeutics Production, Vaccine Production, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research And Academic Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Capping Agents: 7-Methyl Guanylate (M7G) Capping Agents, Other Capping Agents

2) By Nucleotides: Natural Nucleotides, Modified Nucleotides, Triphosphate Nucleotides

3) By Plasmid DNA: Linearized Plasmid DNA, Circular Plasmid DNA, High-Purity Plasmid DNA

4) By Other Types: Buffer Solutions, Enzymes, Other Auxiliary Materials

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the market for Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Synthesis Raw Materials, with prospects for growth. The market report encompasses several geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

