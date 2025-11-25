Managed Print Services Market Expanding With $70.11 Billion at 9.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Managed Print Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Managed Print Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the managed print services market has experienced robust growth. The market size, which was $44.95 billion in 2024, is projected to elevate to $48.95 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include cost-cutting measures, intensified printing complexity, heightened cognizance of ecological preservation, advances in mobile printing, the intricacy of the print infrastructure, prioritization on core competencies, the global expansion of business activities, and amalgamation with enterprise content management.

The size of the managed print services market is predicted to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $70.11 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the projected period include the rising initiative towards digital transformation, the transition to blended work environments, emphasis on user authentication and access control, developments in print analytics, the expansion in 3D printing, emphasis on user experience, and attention to sustainability and eco-friendly printing. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include remote management of printing, data analytics and predictive maintenance, optimisation of print fleet, device and document security, consolidation and collaboration among vendors, subscription-based models, managed document services (MDS), and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Managed Print Services Market?

The growth of the managed print services market is anticipated to be propelled by a rise in expenditure on print security. Print security denotes the secured control of print devices along with related infrastructure. It assists businesses in improving document safety and supporting environmental sustainability. As per a May 2023 article by Xerox, an American firm specializing in print and digital document products and services, there is a continued increase in print security spending. Overall, it is predicted that 79% of organizations plan to escalate their security expenditure in the next 12 months in 2024, with this figure projected to climb to 86% in the US and 85% in the retail and business professional services industries. Additionally, Xerox's May 2023 publication, The Print Security Landscape, revealed that 67% of participants reported experiencing at least one print-related data breach in the previous year, a rise from 61% in 2023. Disturbingly, the average financial repercussion of each breach has surged by 38% year on year, now aggregating at £1,028,346. Therefore, the hike in print security spending is spurring the expansion of the managed print services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Managed Print Services Market?

Major players in the Managed Print Services include:

• ARC Document Solutions Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Lexmark International Corporation

• Ricoh Company Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Xerox Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Managed Print Services Industry?

The managed print services market is increasingly being driven by the wave of technological innovation. Corporate giants in this sector are relentless in their pursuit of technological advancements, such as cloud-based solutions, in order to enhance their adaptability and consolidate their market standing. For instance, eProductivity Software, a US-based software solution company for print and packaging, launched a new product named Nubium in May 2024. This modern, cloud-native print management information system (MIS) is specially designed to transform small to medium-sized print management tasks. Being an entirely cloud-based solution, Nubium ensures swift deployment and hassle-free onboarding, enabling businesses to formulate estimates and kick-start operations in under an hour. It boasts sophisticated tools for precise quotation, automatic machine choice, and efficient time and materials prognosis, thereby greatly refining the quoting process. Moreover, the system also ensures efficient management of raw materials and finished products, which helps in stock optimization and minimum wastage, eventually leading to long-term financial gains.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Managed Print Services Market Segments

The managed print services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Print Management, Device Management, Discovery And Design, Document Imaging

2) By Channel Type: Printer Or Copier Manufacturers, System Integrators Or Resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

3) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By Organization Type: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Application: BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Manufacturing, Legal, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Print Management: Print Policy Development, Print Job Routing, Cost Control And Reporting

2) By Device Management: Printer And Copier Management, Device Monitoring And Maintenance, Supply Management

3) By Discovery And Design: Print Environment Assessment, Workflow Analysis, Custom Print Solutions Design

4) By Document Imaging: Document Scanning Services, Digital Document Management, Workflow Automation

View the full managed print services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-print-services-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Managed Print Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the managed print services market and it is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the subsequent forecast period. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

