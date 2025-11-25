Demand for In-Game Advertising Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $18.23 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The In-Game Advertising Market Be By 2025?

The market size for in-game advertising has seen a swift escalation in recent years. The growth pattern showcases an increase from $9.84 billion in 2024 to $11.03 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth in the historic timeframe can be traced back to the progression of gaming platforms, the widespread acceptance of in-game advertising, the ability to carry out targeted advertising, access to measurement and analytic tools, and the presence of dynamic in-game ad insertion (IGAI).

The market size for advertising within video games is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years, scaling up to $18.23 billion by 2029, with a 13.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected growth during the forecast period is largely due to advancements in data analytics and measurement tools, the worldwide progression of the gaming industry, innovative advertisement formats, the increasing popularity of mobile games, and greater funding in the gaming industry. The forecast period will also see key trends such as revenue generation for game developers, interactive and appealing advertisement formats, e-sports and live events, collaborations and sponsorships with brands, and an increase in gaming demographics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The In-Game Advertising Market Landscape?

The anticipated increase in smartphone users is set to stimulate the expansion of the in-game advertising market. A smartphone denotes a mobile phone that features an integrated computer and other facilities like an operating system, internet browsing, and software application assistance which were not present in earlier phones. Smartphones are utilized in in-game advertising by ad makers and promoters to conduct diverse mobile-focused marketing strategies to capture the largest possible targeted audience and yield high revenues. As an illustration, the International Telecommunication Union reported in November 2022 that 73% of individuals aged 10 and above owned a smartphone. This Switzerland-based United Nations agency oversees a broad array of issues, among them communication and technology, and the statistic shows an increase of 7% in smartphone ownership compared to the percentage of the total population with internet access. Consequently, the escalating number of smartphone users is fuelling the upswing of the in-game advertising market.

Who Are The Top Players In The In-Game Advertising Market?

Major players in the In-Game Advertising include:

• Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• MediaSpike Inc.

• ironSource Ltd

• Motive Interactive Inc

• Playwire LLC

• WPP Plc.

• Activision Blizzard Media Ltd

• Blizzard Entertainment Inc

• AdInMo Ltd

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The In-Game Advertising Industry?

Product innovation is emerging as a prevalent trend within the in-game advertising industry, with leading corporations devising inventive products to solidify their market position. For example, Entravision LLC, a US media company, joined forces with Anzu.io, an in-game advertising platform from Israel, in April 2022. This move aims to broaden advertising avenues throughout 18 Latin American regions. As a result of this immediate partnership, Entravision-Cisneros Interactive becomes the representative for Anzu, focusing on highlighting the benefits of in-game advertising to advertisers. Through this partnership, Entravision intends to bolster its visibility within the gaming sector while also offering unique advertising openings that align with the interests of the Latin American gaming community.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global In-Game Advertising Market

The in-game advertising market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming

2) By Platform: Mobile, Computing, Console

3) By Applications: Online, Standalone

Subsegments:

1) By Static Ads: Billboards, Posters, Product Placement

2) By Dynamic Ads: Video Ads, Interactive Ads, Real-Time Bidding Ads

3) By Advergaming: Branded Games, Sponsorship Of Existing Games, Custom Game Development

In-Game Advertising Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the in-game advertising market. The report on this market also includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

