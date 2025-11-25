Men's Health Supplements Market Set to Reach $132.5 Billion by 2029

Men's Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Men's Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Men's Health Supplements Market Through 2025?

The market size for men's health supplements has seen a robust growth over the previous years. Projected to expand from $80.61 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach a value of $87.64 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened awareness of health and wellness, increase in the population of aging men, blooming fitness and bodybuilding culture, rising stress-filled lifestyles, preference for preventive healthcare, an upsurge in the consumption of dietary supplements, and development in the sectors of sports and athletic performance.

In the coming years, a swift acceleration is expected in the size of the men's health supplements market, with projections suggesting it will reach ""$132.5 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include the impact of social media on health trends, preference for herbal and natural ingredients, focus on immune system enhancement, rising demand for testosterone enhancers, growth of online e-commerce and retail, adoption of individualized dietary solutions, increased focus on male-targeted health issues, and the development of vegan and plant-based men's supplements. Upcoming trends for the forecast period include advancements in nutraceutical research, incorporation of novel delivery methods, inclusion of probiotics for improved digestive health, adoption of blockchain for enhancing supply chain visibility, and focus on eco-friendly packaging.

Download a free sample of the men's health supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12719&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Men's Health Supplements Market?

The growth of the men's health supplement market is likely to be driven by the rising incidences of nutritional deficiencies in men. These deficiencies occur when the body doesn't receive the essential vitamins, minerals, and other required nutrients for optimal function and health. Men's health supplements serve as a feasible solution to address these nutrient gaps, thereby enhancing general well-being, especially given the escalating number of males experiencing nutritional deficiencies. These supplements support a balanced diet by providing the necessary nutrients that may not be obtained from everyday food consumption. As an example, HealthMatch, a digital health firm based in Australia, reported in November 2022 that in the US, half of the children under five years and 70% of children aged between six and eleven have inadequate reserves of vitamin D, compared to 42% of adults with deficiencies. Consequently, the rise in nutritional deficiencies in men is fuelling the expansion of the men's health supplement market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Men's Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the Men's Health Supplements include:

• Haleon plc

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• GNC Holdings LLC

• Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

• Biotest LLC

• Hims & Hers Health Inc.

• Now Health Group Inc.

• Thorne Research Inc.

• Natrol LLC

• Irwin Naturals Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Men's Health Supplements Market In The Future?

In the men's health supplement market, product innovation is a leading trend drawing attention. To maintain their market standing, top companies in this segment are concentrating on rolling out new products. GNC Holdings LLC, a firm from the United States specializing in health and nutritional products, for instance, in June 2023, introduced Mega Men Ultra Testosterone. This scientifically supported breakthrough offers a practical approach to peak testosterone levels. Developed with DuoCap Technology, it links two capsules to administer a powerful daily dosage. The aim is to bolster lean muscle and boost blood vessel dilation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Men's Health Supplements Market

The men's health supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sports Supplements, Reproductive Health Supplements, Bone And Joint Health Supplements, Cardiovascular Health Supplements, Probiotic Supplements, Anti-Aging Supplements, Hair Growth Supplements, Weight Management Supplements, Immune Health Supplements, Other Types

2) By Age Group: 20-30, 31-45, 46-60, Above 60

3) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Powders, Gummies, Other Formulations

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Sports Supplements: Protein Powders, Creatine, Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), Pre-Workout Formulas

2) By Reproductive Health Supplements: Testosterone Boosters, Fertility Supplements

3) By Bone And Joint Health Supplements: Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Calcium and Vitamin D

4) By Cardiovascular Health Supplements: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

5) By Probiotic Supplements: Multi-Strain Probiotics, Targeted Probiotic Blends

6) By Anti-Aging Supplements: Antioxidants, Collagen Supplements

7) By Hair Growth Supplements: Biotin, Saw Palmetto

8) By Weight Management Supplements: Fat Burners, Appetite Suppressants

9) By Immune Health Supplements: Vitamin C, Zinc

10) By Other Types: Herbal Supplements, Nutraceuticals

View the full men's health supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mens-health-supplements-global-market-report

Global Men's Health Supplements Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in men's health supplements. Its growth trend was also included in the report. Other areas included in the men's health supplements market analysis are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Men's Health Supplements Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mens Personal Care Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mens-personal-care-global-market-report

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-personal-care-global-market-report

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.