$95.5 + Billion Infant Nutrition Market to Grow at 7.7% CAGR by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The infant nutrition industry was valued at $45.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $95.5 billion by 2032, and growing with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.Leading Key Players:AbbottArla Foods AmbaCampbell SoupsDana Dairy Group LtdDanoneNestle S.AReckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)Perrigo Company PlcHeinz BabyGujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF)Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6165 The growth of infant nutrition is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child. Demand for infant nutrition is higher in the emerging countries, as they are equally growing in terms of disposable and population. Moreover, evolution of online sale of infant nutrition products would further increase the overall revenue for the industry.The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.The number of women as a part of the labor workforce has increased over the past few years due to rise in literacy rate. The ratio is estimated to increase in the near future, owing to the supportive government policies. The infant nutrition products offer parents the convenience to lessen their time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which is expected to boost the market growth during the infant nutrition market forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infant-nutrition-market/purchase-options Moreover, consumer prefer to purchase infant nutrition from stores such as supermarkets and retail stores; however, this scenario is changing and customers are moving toward online channels. Online sales have evolved as a key source of infant nutrition market opportunities for many companies. The online sales market is expected to expand at a higher rate in the near future owing to the rapid penetration of smartphones, increase in m-commerce sales, and ease in payment options. However, the collaborative initiatives of various organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), have increased the overall awareness about breastfeeding among women. This in turn, limits the overall revenue generation for the global infant nutrition market.Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive & convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans, which helps increase the companies' infant nutrition market share.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6165 The infant nutrition market is segmented depending on product type, form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. According to form, it is into solid baby food and liquid baby food. As per distribution channel, it is divided into e-commerce and offline channels. Moreover, the market is further classified into third-level segmentation through the distribution channel. Depending on offline channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, garnering a market share of 44.1%. Increase in spending power of the population in the region has significantly increased the demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific. The government has further started initiatives to promote baby care awareness. Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, garnering a market share of 44.1%. Increase in spending power of the population in the region has significantly increased the demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific. The government has further started initiatives to promote baby care awareness. Furthermore, increase in internet advertising for healthy and nutrient-dense baby meals would help the infant feeding sector expand, helping to increase the infant nutrition market size

