Unified Endpoint ManagemeUnified Endpoint Management Market Set to Reach $53.24 Billion by 2029nt Market

Unified Endpoint Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Unified Endpoint Management Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the unified endpoint management market has witnessed significant expansion. It is projected to escalate from $13.35 billion in 2024 to $17.15 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The magnification in the historical phase is due to factors like increased device usage, security issues, prevalence of remote work, employee output, and compliance necessities.

Anticipated to undergo a surge in the coming years, the unified endpoint management market is projected to escalate to a value of $53.24 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. This surge during the forecast period can be linked to the evolving threat landscape and enduring remote work. Key trends paving the way for this growth throughout the forecast era encompass technological innovations, expanding applications in research, AI and automation, the implementation of zero trust security model, IoT amalgamation, and the adoption of cloud technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Unified Endpoint Management Market?

The escalation of cyber threats is driving the expansion of the unified endpoint management market. A cyberattack, initiated by cybercriminals utilizing one or more computers, targets a plethora of devices or networks. The surge in such threats is leading to increased adoption of unified endpoint management by companies aiming to fortify all devices and services connected to a single network against cyberattacks. For example, as per data shared by UK Finance, a British trade association for the banking sector, authorized fraud losses due to cyber-attacks hit £485.2 million ($616 million) in May 2023. This accounted for 207,372 total cases in 2022, marking a 6% increase from 2021. Hence, the uptick in cyber threats is likely to catalyze the growth of the unified endpoint management market in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Unified Endpoint Management Market?

Major players in the Unified Endpoint Management include:

• 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd

• BlackBerry Limited

• Citrix Systems Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Matrix42 AG

• Microsoft Corporation

• MobileIron Inc

• Sophos Group plc

• Soti Inc.

• Zoho Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Unified Endpoint Management Market In The Future?

The emergence of technological developments is an influential trend becoming increasingly popular in the unified endpoint management market. Many large corporations participating in this industry are concentrated on creating fresh technological answers to satisfy customer needs and strengthen their status. As an example, Syxsense, an American IT and security management firm, launched Syxsense Enterprise in May 2022. This new cloud-based, unified endpoint management platform was developed to offer solutions for any endpoint and deliver real-time vulnerability assessments for a company's network.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Unified Endpoint Management Market

The unified endpoint management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Development Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

4) By End User: Banking And Financial Services (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And Consumer goods, IT And Telecom, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: UEM Software Platforms, Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions, Desktop Management Solutions, Security Management Solutions, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the unified endpoint management market, showing a prospective growth trend. The report on the unified endpoint management market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

