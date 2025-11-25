Social And Emotional Learning Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social And Emotional Learning Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for social and emotional learning has witnessed a colossal expansion over the last few years. The growth is estimated to escalate from $3.13 billion in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The significant growth experienced during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the value placed on comprehensive education, emphasis on mental health and wellness in school environments, adoption of student-driven and customized learning methods, heightened awareness around bullying and school violence, and the initiation of character education programs.

The market size for social and emotional learning (SEL) is projected to experience a significant increase in the next few years. It's estimated that by 2029, this market will reach a whopping $8.7 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. Various factors are attributable to this predicted development during the forecast period, such as the impact of education policy emphasizing SEL skills, an increase in teacher training and professional enhancement, a push from parents for all-around education, the expansion of digital and online SEL tools, and the implementation of SEL in workforce advancement programs. Anticipated market trends during this period include the incorporation of machine learning, creating SEL programs tailored to specific learning issues, the use of artificial intelligence, partnerships among schools, communities, and businesses for SEL efforts, and technological advancements that enable remote and hybrid learning.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Social And Emotional Learning Market?

The increase in the use of distance learning tools is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the social and emotional learning market. Distance learning refers to education that is delivered digitally, eliminating the need for students to physically attend classes at an educational institution. It contributes to inclusive learning, helping students excel in a remote learning context by enhancing their emotional intelligence, resilience, and interpersonal adeptness. For example, a report by Neil Mosley Consulting, an online platform based in the UK, noted that in May 2024, as of the 2022/23 academic year, approximately 138,000 international students were participating in remote education. As such, the rising adoption of distance learning technologies supports the growth of the social and emotional learning market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Social And Emotional Learning Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Social And Emotional Learning Market?

The rising trend of product innovation is increasingly shaping the social and emotional learning market. Key players in this sector are adopting inventive solutions to maintain their market standing. As an illustration, Panorama Education, a data analytics company from the US serving K-12 schools, introduced Panorama for Positive Behavior in April 2022. This novel educational platform enables educators to enhance positive behavior practices and the classroom environment. Designed to be compatible with both mobile and desktop devices, this new application aims to bolster student achievement by celebrating positive behavior among administrators and teachers. It bridges the gap between school district leaders and dedicated classroom teachers by providing them with effective coaching tools and analytics.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Social And Emotional Learning Market Growth

The social and emotional learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Insights: Web-Based, Application

3) By Core Competencies: Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision-Making

4) By End-User: Pre-K (Prekindergarten), Elementary Schools, Middle And High Schools

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Curriculum Programs, Assessment Tools, Digital Platforms And Apps, Training And Development Resources

2) By Services: Professional Development And Training, Consultation Services, Implementation Support, Community Engagement Initiatives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Social And Emotional Learning Market By 2025?

In the year 2024, North America led in the social and emotional learning market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the quickest growth rate moving forward. The report on social and emotional learning market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

