Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Projected to Reach $45.58 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

The size of the plasma protein therapeutics market has seen robust growth recently. The prediction is that it will escalate from $32.22 billion in 2024 to $34.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors driving growth in the preceding period include a rise in rare diseases, an expanding elderly population, increased global blood plasma supplies, growth in cases of hemophilia, advancements in diagnostic procedures, and a conducive regulatory environment.

Predictions indicate a robust expansion in the plasma protein therapeutics market in the coming years, with its size projected to reach ""$45.58 billion by 2029"", expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The predicted surge during the forecast period is linked to advancements in gene therapy, inflated healthcare costs, broadened indications, precision medicine tactics, and patient access programs. The forecast period is also expected to be influenced by technological advancements, such as innovations in technology, the rise of telemedicine, improvements in plasma fractionation technology, the introduction of next-generation therapies, the implementation of recombinant therapies, and personalized medicine strategies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

The rise in occurrence of autoimmune disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the plasma protein therapeutics market in the future. Autoimmune disorder refers to the situation where the body's immune system destructively targets and eliminates healthy cells in the body. Therapeutic plasma exchange is instrumental in the treatment of these disorders, which arise when the body mistakenly identifies a part of itself as alien and starts generating proteins or autoantibodies that assault the misidentified body part. For instance, a study undertaken by the University of Glasgow, a public university based in the UK, in May 2023 involving 22 million participants revealed that approximately 10% of the UK population is affected by autoimmune disorders, surpassing prior estimates. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of such autoimmune disorders is spearheading the growth of the plasma protein therapeutics market in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics include:

• CSL Behring LLC

• Grifols SA

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Baxter International Inc.

• Kedrion SpA

• LFB SA

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited

• ADMA Biologics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In The Future?

Product advancements are becoming a significant trend in the plasma protein therapeutic market. The core strategy for many industry-leading companies in this sector is centered around the development of unique products to secure a competitive edge. For instance, Octapharma AG, a company based in Switzerland, in October 2023, procured the approval from European medical authorities for the lyophilized version of its well-known product, octaplasLG. This updated formulation, intended for pre-hospital transfusion, equips medical professionals with an easy yet effective solution to assist patients during emergencies. This approval reaffirms Octapharma's pledge to improve patient care by introducing creative solutions in the area of blood products.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

The plasma protein therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factor, C1-esterase Inhibitors, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous

3) By Applications: Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Secondary Immunodeficiency, Hereditary Angioedema, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Immunoglobulin: Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

2) By Albumin: Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin

3) By Coagulation Factor: Factor VIII, Factor IX, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

4) By C1-Esterase Inhibitors: Human C1-Esterase Inhibitors, Recombinant C1-Esterase Inhibitors

5) By Other Products: Fibrinogen, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin, Clotting Factor Concentrates

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market was dominated by North America. It is predicted that the fastest-growing market will be the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Regions that the report on the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

