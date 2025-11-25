Private Tutoring Market CAGR to be at 10% from 2025 to 2029 | $192.09 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

Private Tutoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Private Tutoring Market?

The size of the private tutoring market has seen significant growth in recent times, with projections showing an increase from $120.25 billion in 2024 to $131.04 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors responsible for this growth during the historic period include educational stress, governmental rules and funding, changes in parenting approaches, an expanding middle-class demographic, societal focus on education, as well as urbanisation and hectic lifestyles.

The projected expansion of the private tutoring market is anticipated to be brisk in the upcoming years, with an expected reach of $192.09 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors influencing this projected growth during the forecast period encompass swift transformations in curriculum, an amplified demand for supplementary education, a surge in homeschooling, an emphasis on personalized learning, worldwide competition in the education sector, and services dedicated to test preparation. Notable trends within the forecast period include the implementation of digital platforms, focus on intelligent classrooms, strategic partnerships, and the assimilation of artificial intelligence in classrooms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Private Tutoring Market?

The growth of the private tutoring market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising student population. Personalized academic support, exam preparation, specialized study aids, coaching for additional activities, college admission guidance, and the development of confidence and self-esteem in competitive settings are all benefits of private tutoring. For example, Inside Higher Ed, a US-based publisher, reported in July 2022 that out of 61,220 applicants, Harvard University only accepted 1,954 students, implying an admission rate of 3.19% for 2023. Additionally, Yale University accepted 2,234 applicants out of 50,015, indicating an acceptance rate of 4.47%. As such, the surge in student numbers is propelling growth in the private tutoring sector.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Private Tutoring Market?

Major players in the Private Tutoring include:

• TAL Education Group Inc.

• Sylvan Learning LLC

• Kaplan Inc.

• Chegg Inc.

• Tutor Doctor Management Services Inc.

• Wyzant Inc.

• Kumon Institute of Education Co Ltd.

• Daekyo Co Ltd.

• BYJU'S

• Huntington Learning Center

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Private Tutoring Industry?

In the private tutoring market, an emerging trend is the introduction of product innovations. Big players in the market are developing new solutions to maintain their dominance. For example, Tutor.com, an online tutoring firm based in the US, launched a new platform known as Learner Engagements Online (LEO) in September 2022. LEO, an integrated tutoring platform, consolidates academic support services, scheduling capabilities, and data analytics for students and educational institutions. LEO's services range from one-on-one tutoring to specialized subject tutoring, group tutoring, workshops, peer learning, and more, including academic advice and career assistance. It strives to ensure fair access to support, minimize drop-out rates, and enhance exam clearance and persistence rates. Students can interact with tutors in real time or asynchronously through LEO, and a wide range of support options are available. The platform boasts integrated scheduling utilities, early warning systems, institutional data analytics, a user portal, and an upcoming instructor dashboard. It can be customized to meet the needs of colleges, K-12 schools, libraries, and other bodies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Private Tutoring Market Report?

The private tutoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Curriculum-Based Learning, Test Preparation

2) By Course Type: Academics, Arts, Sports, Other Types

3) By Mode: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Up-To-K-12, Post-K-12

5) By End User: Preschool And Primary Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, College Students

Subsegments:

1) By Curriculum-Based Learning: Subject-Specific Tutoring, Supplemental Academic Support, Personalized Learning Plans

2) By Test Preparation: Standardized Test Prep, Entrance Exams, Certification Or Professional Exam Preparation

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Private Tutoring Market?

In 2024, the private tutoring market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

