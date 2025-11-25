Formulation Development Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Formulation Development Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Worth?

The outsourcing in formulation development market size has seen significant expansion in the past few years. Its size is projected to surge from $29.83 billion in 2024 to $32.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this spike during the historic period include cost-effectiveness, emphasis on essential skills, adherence to regulations, swift drug development, and availability of specialized proficiency.

The market size of formulation development outsourcing is predicted to experience swift escalation in the coming years. The market is projected to reach a value of $47.68 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This anticipated surge over the forecast period is associated with factors such as the rising intricacy of drug molecules, strategic alliances, escalating R&D expenditures, innovations in biopharmaceuticals, and fluid capability. Foreseen trends for the forecast period encompass incorporation of uninterrupted manufacturing processes, outsourcing modified-release formulations, collaborations for specialized drug delivery processes, regulatory acumen in outsourced services, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in formulation blueprint.

Download a free sample of the formulation development outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10853&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market?

The surge in chronic illnesses is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the formulation development outsourcing market. These are health issues that persist for a year or more, necessitating ongoing medical attention and impacting daily routines. The creation of effective medications and treatments for these conditions necessitates specialized knowledge and resources. Formulation development outsourcing involves consulting external specialists or specialized firms to oversee the research, development, and improvement of drug formulations for chronic diseases. For example, reports by Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, revealed in November 2023 that over a third (36.1%) of individuals in the EU had a long-term chronic health condition in 2022. As a result, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the formulation development outsourcing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Formulation Development Outsourcing include:

• Syngene International Ltd.

• Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited.

• Catalent Inc.

• Intertek Group plc

• Recipharm AB

• SGS S.A.

• Lonza Group AG

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Formulation Development Outsourcing Sector?

The rise of technological innovation is a leading trend making its mark in the formulation development outsourcing market. Businesses active in this arena are leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to consolidate their market standing. For example, in March 2023, US-based software technology enterprise, Nvidia, unveiled a new addition to their AI Foundations suite, BioNeMo Cloud. This tool provides researchers with access to pre-configured AI models that they can then tailor to their own private data. It seeks to expedite life sciences research, drug discovery, and protein engineering. The technology is employed by Amgen, an internationally recognized biotech powerhouse, among other startups. The service, which is accessible through the cloud, facilitates a swifter drug development process.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Share?

The formulation development outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Preformulation, Formulation Development

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Other Therapeutics

3) By Formulation: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Other Formulations

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Research And Academic Development

Subsegments:

1) By Preformulation: Physicochemical Characterization, Stability Testing, Formulation Feasibility Studies, Analytical Method Development

2) By Formulation Development: Drug Formulation Development, Process Development, Scale-Up And Technology Transfer, Quality By Design (QbD) Development

View the full formulation development outsourcing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/formulation-development-outsourcing-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market?

In 2024, North America led the world in the formulation development outsourcing market. The growth outlook for this region is also projected. The geographical areas detailed in the formulation development outsourcing market report comprise North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Medical Billing Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-billing-outsourcing-global-market-report

Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-outsourcing-global-market-report

Medical Device Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-outsourcing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.