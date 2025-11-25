Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market to Reach USD $4.41 Billion by 2029 at 5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Non-Opioid Pain Patch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market In 2025?

Over the years, the non-opioid pain patch market has seen consistent growth. It is projected to expand from $3.48 billion in 2024 to $3.63 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to a rise in cases of chronic pain, patients' inclination towards non-invasive treatments, enhanced formulations and ingredients, an increase in sports-related injuries, and worries about opioid addiction.

In the coming years, the market size of non-opioid pain patches is predicted to experience substantial growth, with the market swelling to ""$4.41 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This expansion during the forecast period is attributable to factors such as increased investment in research and development, heightened spending in the healthcare sector, favorable regulatory conditions, enhanced consumer awareness and education, and a growing elderly population. Predominant trends expected during this forecast period encompass wireless and intelligent patch technologies, the incorporation of natural ingredients, compatibility with wearable technology, biodegradable and environmentally-friendly patches, and an emphasis on long-lasting effects.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market?

An increase in chronic pain incidents is anticipated to drive the growth of the non-opioid pain patch market. Chronic pain is a severe kind of pain that is either prolonged or concurrent with another health concern. Non-opioid pain patches provide relief from mild to moderate pain and are used for headaches, muscle pain, arthritis, backaches, and various other kinds of pain. To illustrate, Eurostat, the government agency based in Luxembourg, revealed that in 2022, approximately 36.1% or more than one-third of individuals in the EU claimed to experience a long-term (chronic) health issue. Consequently, the surge in chronic pain prevalence is accelerating the non-opioid pain patch market expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Industry?

Major players in the Non-Opioid Pain Patch include:

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

• Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Grünenthal GmbH

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market In The Globe?

The emergence of product innovation is one trend that has gained significant traction in the non-opioid pain patch market. To solidify their market presence, key companies in the non-opioid pain patch arena are keen on developing novel products. For example, in June 2022, Deep Relief Actiflex Patch was launched by The Mentholatum Company Inc., a healthcare products firm based in the UK. This pain patch, which is drug-free, contains a cooling hydrogel, using water as its primary constituent. It delivers rapid cooling comfort due to water evaporation on the skin. Thus, making it effective for easing muscle or joint pains and discomfort.

What Segments Are Covered In The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market Report?

The non-opioid pain patch market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Patch: Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Capsaicin Patches, Ketoprofen Patches, Other Patches

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Indication: Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain

Subsegments:

1) By Lidocaine Patches: 5% Lidocaine Patch, Other Concentrations

2) By Diclofenac Patches: 1.3% Diclofenac Patch, Other Concentrations

3) By Capsaicin Patches: 8% Capsaicin Patch, Other Concentrations

4) By Ketoprofen Patches: 5% Ketoprofen Patch, Other Concentrations

5) By Other Patches: Combination Patches, Herbal Extract Patches, Other Non-Opioid Patches

View the full non-opioid pain patch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-opioid-pain-patch-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for non-opioid pain patches. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the market during the projected period. Other regions included in the non-opioid pain patch market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

