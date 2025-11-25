Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) has shown a solid growth trend. Predictions show it will elevate from $10.11 billion in 2024, to $10.86 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth observed in the historic period can be credited to a rise in the incidence of NHL, progressions in areas of diagnostics, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, clinical research, drug development, as well as higher survival rates.

The market for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is anticipated to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, with market predictions estimating it will reach $15 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The projected growth within this period is linked to factors such as the increasing elderly population, improvements in targeted treatments, novel methods in immunotherapy, precision medicine interventions, rising alertness and early diagnosis. Key trends predicted for this period include the emergence of biosimilars, the incorporation of next-generation sequencing, the acceptance of car-t cell treatments, new chemotherapy drugs, as well as real-world evidence and outcomes research.

Download a free sample of the non hodgkin lymphoma (nhl) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10676&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market?

The increasing number of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases is expected to fuel the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market's advancement. This type of cancer originates in the lymphatic system, a significant component of the immune system. The term 'prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma' refers to the number of people in a specific population who have already been diagnosed with or are currently living with this disease. Treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma focuses on targeting and managing the cancer cells and can improve the prognosis for those already diagnosed. For instance, the American Cancer Society, a US-based cancer health organization, reported in January 2023 that non-Hodgkin lymphoma constitutes 4% of all cancers. In 2023, it is expected to affect approximately 80,550 Americans, encompassing 44,880 males and 35,670 females. It's also projected that 20,180 individuals will die from non-Hodgkin lymphoma that year. Additionally, in May 2022, the Canadian Cancer Society, a national cancer charity based in Canada, reported that non-Hodgkin lymphoma would be diagnosed in 11,400 Canadians in 2022 and would be responsible for the deaths of 3,000 Canadians. Thus, the increasing number of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases indicates a growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market?

Major players in the Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) include:

• Bayer AG,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,

• Merck & Co. Inc.,

• Eli Lilly and Co.,

• Novartis AG,

• GlaxoSmithKline plc,

• AbbVie Inc.,

• AstraZeneca plc,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Sector?

Drug innovation advancements are surfacing as a significant trend in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market. Firms engaged in the non-Hodgkin market are channeling their focus on rolling out new products to maintain their market standing. For example, Genentech Inc., an American-based biotechnology firm, was given FDA clearance for Lunsumio, a groundbreaking bispecific antibody designed for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma treatment, in December 2022. This antibody represents a new category of fixed-duration cancer immunotherapy treatment and is an immediately accessible, off-the-shelf treatment alternative that patients do not need to await. The FDA's approval stems from encouraging outcomes from the Lunsumio Phase II GO29781 study in individuals who have had extensive FL treatment, particularly those at high risk of disease progression or unresponsive to previous therapies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Share?

The non hodgkin lymphoma (nhl) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: B-Cell Lymphoma, T-Cell Lymphoma

2) By Treatment: Surgery, Stem Cell Transplant, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By B-Cell Lymphoma: Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Burkitt Lymphoma, Marginal Zone Lymphoma, Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma

2) By T-Cell Lymphoma: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATLL)

View the full non hodgkin lymphoma (nhl) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-hodgkin-lymphoma-nhl-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market. However, the fastest projected growth is expected to come from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Data Protection As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

Application Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-security-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.