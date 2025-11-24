Global and European Tower Crane Market Outlook 2025–2035

tower crane market

MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, today announced the release of its latest comprehensive report, The global tower crane market is set for steady growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and high-rise construction activities. The market is projected to reach USD 23,133.9 million in 2025 and expand to approximately USD 36,971.1 million by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period. The report highlights the pivotal role of tower cranes in supporting escalating urbanization, infrastructure megaprojects, and technological innovations in construction. With insights drawn from extensive data analysis, stakeholder interviews, and regional breakdowns, the report equips industry leaders, investors, and policymakers with actionable intelligence to navigate emerging opportunities and challenges in this essential sector of the construction machinery industry.

Tower Crane Market Insights: Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape:

The FMI report delves into the dynamic forces shaping the tower crane market, underscoring a trajectory of steady expansion driven by global urbanization and infrastructure demands. Key trends include a shift toward sustainable and automated technologies, with electric-driven and hybrid tower cranes gaining prominence as environmental regulations tighten. Innovations such as IoT-based monitoring, AI-assisted operations, and remote-controlled systems are transforming crane efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing safety. The report notes that modular and prefabricated construction methods are accelerating adoption, particularly in high-rise and smart city projects, where precision lifting is critical.

Tower Crane Market News: A Detailed Industry Update:

The tower crane industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation as of 2025, building on recoveries from 2020-2024 disruptions. Recent updates highlight a surge in mergers and acquisitions, with major players like Liebherr and Manitowoc expanding portfolios through acquisitions of tech startups specializing in AI crane controls. For instance, in early 2025, Zoomlion announced a partnership with a European IoT firm to integrate advanced telematics into its high-capacity models, aiming to reduce downtime by 20%. Regulatory shifts are also prominent: the European Union's updated Green Deal mandates have accelerated the phase-out of diesel cranes, with fines for non-compliance pushing adoption of electric variants. In Asia-Pacific, India's infrastructure budget for 2025-2026, exceeding USD 1 trillion, includes subsidies for automated cranes in metro projects, spurring orders from local and international suppliers.

Tower Crane Market Applications: Benefiting from the Report’s Findings:

The FMI report's insights offer practical value across diverse industries, enabling stakeholders to optimize strategies and capitalize on growth. In the building and construction sector—the largest end-user—developers can leverage forecasts on high-capacity cranes (10-20 tons dominant) to streamline high-rise projects, reducing timelines by integrating AI for load optimization. Civic infrastructure firms, handling bridges and metro systems, benefit from regional analyses, such as Asia-Pacific's boom, to prioritize luffing jib cranes for urban density challenges, potentially cutting costs by 15% through modular designs.

Tower Crane Market Key Players:

The report profiles leading companies driving innovation in the tower crane market:

Liebherr Group: Global leader in high-capacity and self-erecting cranes, emphasizing digitization and eco-friendly designs.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.: Known for Potain brand's modular, smart-control systems for urban projects.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.: Chinese powerhouse focusing on automated, high-performance cranes for megaprojects.

Terex Corporation: Specializes in flat-top and luffing jib models with advanced safety and remote monitoring.

XCMG Group: Excels in large-scale cranes with hybrid tech for energy and infrastructure.

Other notable players: SANY Group, Comansa, WOLFFKRAN International AG, JASO Tower Cranes, FM Gru, Kroll Cranes A/S, Zoomrate Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., NFT Group, SYM Hoist & Tower Crane Equipment Co. Ltd., RAIMONDI Cranes.

Tower Crane Recent Developments in the Market:

Recent advancements underscore the market's tech-driven evolution. In 2025, Liebherr unveiled its EC-B series with integrated AI for predictive maintenance, reducing failures by 25%. Manitowoc's Potain MDT 809, launched in mid-2025, features fast-charging electric capabilities for carbon-neutral sites. Zoomlion expanded into North America with a new AI-optimized crane line in Q2 2025, targeting smart city contracts. Terex acquired a digital twin tech firm in early 2025 to enhance simulation-based load dynamics. XCMG's hybrid models gained traction in Africa's infrastructure projects, with a major order for NEOM City. Industry-wide, 2025 saw a 10% rise in patents for autonomous cranes, signaling accelerated innovation amid global recovery.

