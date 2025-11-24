Utsuroi by Maho Sekizuka Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Utsuroi

Maho Sekizuka's innovative sake packaging design, Utsuroi, receives prestigious recognition in the A' Packaging Design Award competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Utsuroi by Maho Sekizuka as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Utsuroi within the packaging industry, celebrating its innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship.Utsuroi's award-winning design showcases the relevance of creative packaging solutions in enhancing the consumer experience and aligning with current industry trends. By combining unique slit animation with artisanal details, Utsuroi demonstrates how packaging can elevate a product's appeal and create a memorable unboxing experience for customers.The Utsuroi packaging design stands out for its innovative use of slit animation to represent the passage of time and the aging process of the sake. The dynamic logo transitions, paired with the symbolic act of opening the box, create a captivating visual narrative. The clear varnish and silver foil seals further enhance the amber hues of each vintage, showcasing the intrinsic beauty of the sake.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as an inspiration for Maho Sekizuka and the Prograf team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By combining functionality, aesthetics, and storytelling, Utsuroi sets a new standard for sake packaging and encourages further exploration of innovative design solutions in the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Maho SekizukaMaho Sekizuka, a designer from Kamo City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, brings a unique perspective to packaging design. With a background in visual design and a passion for preserving traditional papermaking techniques, Sekizuka's work at Prograf Co., Ltd. seamlessly integrates design, printing, and paper processing. By emphasizing regional characteristics and diversity, Sekizuka creates designs that deliver value to society and celebrate the rich heritage of Niigata Prefecture.About Takeda Shuzo Co., Ltd.Takeda Shuzo Co., Ltd., a renowned sake brewery in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, has a long-standing reputation for crafting exceptional sake. The brewery's flagship brand, "Katafune," is celebrated for its harmonious balance of rich sweetness and a clean, refreshing finish. By leveraging the high-quality water naturally filtered through the nearby coastal sand dunes, Takeda Shuzo produces sake with distinctive characteristics that showcase the unique terroir of the region.About PrografPrograf Co., Ltd., a design-focused printing company in Sanjo City, Niigata, excels in creating high-value original works through advanced techniques and exceptional design capabilities. With in-house printing equipment and years of expertise, Prograf offers a wide range of services, including packaging design, visual communication, branding solutions, and promotional materials. By pursuing "impressive printing" that captivates audiences and flexibly responding to clients' needs, Prograf enhances the value of designs and contributes to solving various challenges through visual expression.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a significant contribution to the advancement of the packaging industry. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their exceptional design skills, original innovations, and the ability to raise industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a notable impact on everyday life and showcase the remarkable expertise and creativity of their designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the packaging industry. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn more about the competition, and submit their projects at https://packagingdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.