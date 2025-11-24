Alumnus Rev. Dr. Herman 'Skip' Mason, Jr. Appointed President of the Historic ITC

Rev. Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason, Jr.

President Mason served a successful year as Interim President. Accreditation Reaffirmed through 2032; Campus Redevelopment in Progress.

I am deeply honored to serve as the 12th President of the ITC and grateful to the Board of Trustees to lead this institution, which has a rich legacy of developing prophetic learners and leaders...” — Rev. Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason, Jr.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) announces the official appointment of the Rev. Dr. Herman “Skip” Mason, Jr. as President. This appointment follows a successful year in an interim capacity and signifies a period of institutional change for the historic ITC, an Atlanta-based consortium of Black theological institutions, and a member of the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

Calvin E. Booker, Sr., Chairman of the ITC Board of Trustees, stated, “Dr. Mason’s deep love for the ITC, where he earned two degrees, is evident. His education, extensive higher education experience and social media reach make him uniquely qualified to lead us.”

Dr. Mason’s tenure began on September 3, 2023. Key achievements include the reintroduction of the popular Certificate of Theology Program, the renovation of the Costen Administration Center and strengthening financial management. The ITC has secured financial contributions from partners including Reinvestment Fund, The Home Depot, the In Trust Center for Theological Schools, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., just to name a few. The Presidential Investiture will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Mason stated, “I am deeply honored to serve as the 12th President of the ITC and grateful to the Board of Trustees to lead this institution, which has a rich legacy of developing prophetic learners and leaders for the church and the world.”

An honors graduate of Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, GA), Dr. Mason also earned both a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from the ITC, specializing in African American Church History, Social Justice and Outreach.

Rev. Dr. Lavonia K. McIntyre, Chief Academic Officer/Academic Dean, ITC, noted, “This appointment reflects the visionary leadership our institutions require. Dr. Mason is shaping the future of seminary life with integrity, innovation and deep spiritual grounding.”

Dr. Mason served as the 33rd General President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (2009-2012). He is a former board member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation and serves as the Senior Pastor of the West Mitchell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Atlanta, GA).

Dr. Mason emphasized his future focus: “My leadership will focus intently on ensuring the ITC’s financial stability, launching a significant capital campaign and expanding fundraising efforts. We will increase enrollment through innovative curriculum development and community engagement initiatives, as we reimagine our campus for the future of Black theological education in the 21st century.”

A seasoned educator for over 35 years, Dr. Mason’s past service includes the Dean of Library and Museum Services at Voorhees College (Denmark, SC) and various leadership roles at Morris Brown College and Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA). In 2023, he was a Lifetime Achievement Inductee into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. The father of two, Dr. Mason is an author, avid genealogist and social media influencer, known for his Skip Mason’s Vanishing Black Atlanta Facebook Page with over 65,000 members. He enjoys reading, international travel, and collecting art and memorabilia.

To honor the appointment, the ITC invites all alumni and supporters to partner with the ITC by referring a future Prophetic Leader to apply for Admissions (Admissions@itc.edu) and through two main giving campaigns: the Prophetic Leaders and Learners Scholarship and the 1,000 for $1,000 Campaign. Every gift helps ensure no student is hindered by financial hardship.

Ways to Give: Online - https://www.itc.edu/give-to-itc/.

###

About the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)

The ITC is an Atlanta-based historical consortium of Black theological institutions dedicated to faith, scholarship and service offering master’s and doctoral degrees. ITC graduates pursue professional careers in the church, academia, chaplaincy, nonprofit, business and social advocacy. The ITC is fully accredited by The Commission on Accrediting of the Association of Theological Schools in the United States and Canada (ATS). Follow the ITC on social media @ITCAtlanta or email us at oia@itc.edu. To apply for Admissions, please email us at Admissions@itc.edu. Learn more at itc.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.