New AI Playbook Gives SMEs a 90-Day Roadmap to Real-World Results

“Think Digital – Rewired for the AI Age” by entrepreneur Logan Nathan launches globally, offering a practical, mindset-first guide for anyone navigating AI.

Sharp, engaging, and packed with real-world examples. It’s an electrifying read for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve. You’ll walk away with a clear plan for navigating the future.” — Mithun Rajan - Finance & Risk Expert

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian entrepreneur, digital transformation strategist and Founder & Chairman of i4T Global, Logan Nathan, has launched his new book, “Think Digital – Rewired for the AI Age”, now available globally in print and eBook formats across major platforms.

A decade after publishing his first book, Think Digital – The Ultimate Transformation Guide for Businesses in 2015, Logan returns with a powerful sequel built for an AI-driven world – one where speed, intelligence and continuous learning define competitive advantage.

AI is no longer a buzzword or distant future trend. It sits at the heart of modern organisations, reshaping how decisions are made, how customers are served, and how teams work. Yet Logan argues that despite the explosion of tools, the real transformation still begins with mindset, culture and the ability to learn faster than change itself.

“The winners of the AI decade will be the organisations and individuals that think intelligently, not just digitally,” Logan says. “Most SMEs don’t need more tools – they need clarity, confidence and a practical roadmap.”

What the Book Delivers:

Designed as a hands-on playbook rather than theory, Think Digital – Rewired for the AI Age helps non-technical leaders cut through hype and turn AI into action.

Key themes include:

AI-First Thinking – how to make AI part of everyday decision-making, not a side project.

Hyper-Personalisation – using data and AI to tailor experiences without losing trust.

No-Code/Low-Code Empowerment – enabling teams to build solutions without waiting for IT.

Agentic Systems – practical use cases for next-generation autonomous workflows.

Digital Maturity Assessment – a simple self-assessment to understand where your business stands today.

90-Day AI Adoption Roadmap for SMEs – a step-by-step blueprint to move from curiosity to implementation.

Early reviewer, AI & ML Enthusiast, Sunny Kumar comments:

“Logan’s focus on mindset over technology is exactly what engineering teams need today. The book reframes digital transformation for a world where AI is becoming the core of how businesses operate.”

The book is written for SME owners, startup founders, corporate leaders and professionals who feel overwhelmed by AI noise and are looking for a clear, practical way to get started – or to accelerate what they’ve already begun.

Global Availability:

Think Digital – Rewired for the AI Age is available globally, in both print and digital formats via:

Amazon

Apple Books

Google Books

Google Play Store

Booktopia

Books.by

Kobo

IngramSpark

OverDrive



About the Author:

Logan Nathan is an entrepreneur, digital strategist, and Founder & Chairman of i4T Global. With a career spanning global corporations and more than 20 years in entrepreneurship, he has helped SMEs and enterprises accelerate growth through technology, digital transformation and AI-first execution.

Logan specialises in helping non-technical leaders make smart, practical decisions about AI and digital, turning complexity into clear, actionable steps.

