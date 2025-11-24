Dr. Juhani Knuuti to Deliver Keynote Lecture at ICNC2026, the International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology

Presenting a Vision for Precision Imaging in Cardiovascular Care

Dr. Knuuti has been instrumental in translating cutting-edge PET tracers and imaging methodology into clinical algorithms for coronary disease. His keynote will show us the future of cardiac PET.” — Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, MASNC, ASNC President

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juhani Knuuti, MD, PhD, will present the keynote lecture at ICNC2026, the International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology. Dr. Knuuti’s lecture, titled “From PET to Precision: Redefining Myocardial Perfusion Imaging,” will look to the future of nuclear cardiology while setting the tone for ICNC2026. Hosted biennially by the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and the European Association of Nuclear Medicine, ICNC provides a forum for cardiac imaging professionals to share expertise, explore innovations, and strengthen international collaboration to advance patient care in nuclear cardiology worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome the visionary leader Dr. Juhani Knuuti as the ICNC2026 keynote speaker,” says Professor Paola A. Erba, president of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine. “His groundbreaking work is driving the future of nuclear cardiology and inspiring experts worldwide.”

Dr. Knuuti is the director of the Turku PET Centre at the University of Turku/Turku University Hospital and a professor of cardiovascular imaging at the University of Turku. He is also the administrative director of the Research Council of Finland’s InFLAMES (Innovation Ecosystem Based on the Immune System) Research Flagship, a multidisciplinary collaborative focused on studying inflammatory conditions and developing new tools for personalized diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune-related dysfunction.

At ICNC2026, Dr. Knuuti’s keynote lecture will reflect his research on the use of PET and other cardiovascular imaging modalities to guide diagnosis and therapeutic decision-making in heart disease. He has authored or coauthored more than 1,100 peer-reviewed WoS publications and has contributed to several practice guidelines, including as co-chair of the writing committee for the 2019 European Society of Cardiology guidelines on chronic coronary syndromes.

“Few have advanced cardiac PET like Dr. Juhani Knuuti,” says Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, MASNC, president of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. “He has been instrumental in translating cutting-edge PET tracer and imaging methodology into clinical algorithms for coronary disease — placing him at the intersection of precision imaging and patient-centered cardiovascular care. His keynote will show us the future of cardiac PET and the path to achieving it.”

About ICNC2026

ICNC2026 will convene May 17-19 at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, Germany. The Scientific Program includes 7 educational tracks covering imaging in amyloidosis, ischemic heart disease, and infection and inflammatory conditions; advances in artificial intelligence, technology, and radiotracers; and new research from around the world.

Dr. Knuuti will present the keynote lecture during the Inaugural Session on May 17, 2026, at 16:45. The winners of the Avijit Lahiri Young Investigator Awards Competition will be announced during this session.

###

About ASNC, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,700 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

About EANM, the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

EANM is the largest non-profit medical organisation dedicated to nuclear medicine in Europe. EANM brings together nuclear medicine physicians, medical physicists, radiochemists, pharmacists, technologists, and experts from related fields. EANM works closely with 40 national societies, 20 non-European affiliated societies, and international bodies to bring nuclear medicine to the forefront. EANM welcomes every year nuclear medicine professionals from all the world at its Annual Congress, which gathered in 2025 over 9,400 participants. EANM’s two official open-access journals are The EANM Journal and EANM Innovation. Find out more about EANM at https://eanm.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.