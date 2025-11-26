Beverly Hills Bagel Shop Now Offers Artisanal Bagel Catering Across Los Angeles County

Beverly Hills Bagel Shop now offers catering in Los Angeles County. Get fresh, artisanal bagels delivered for your next event. Order online today!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills Bagel Shop , the celebrated purveyor of luxury artisanal bagels, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its full-service catering division, now available to customers throughout Los Angeles County. This expansion brings the shop’s renowned kettle-boiled, freshly baked bagels and signature schmears from its prestigious Beverly Hills location to meetings, corporate events, and private celebrations across the wider Los Angeles area.Since its establishment in 2010, Beverly Hills Bagel Shop has cultivated a loyal following by elevating the humble bagel into a gourmet experience. With the introduction of its comprehensive catering service, the company aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, convenient food options for groups of any size. The new offering allows businesses and individuals to bring a taste of Beverly Hills luxury to their events, ensuring a memorable culinary experience for guests.The catering menu is designed to be both versatile and sophisticated, featuring an array of classic and unique bagel flavors, from savory everything spice to sweet cinnamon sugar. These are complemented by a selection of premium cream cheese schmears, including an exclusive truffle-infused option. Catering packages are fully customizable, with options ranging from simple bagel platters to complete breakfast spreads that include fresh juices and coffee. This flexibility ensures that every event, from an early-morning board meeting to a weekend brunch party, is perfectly catered."We are incredibly excited to extend our reach beyond our Beverly Hills storefront and share our passion for authentic, handcrafted bagels with all of Los Angeles County," said Spokesman of Beverly Hills Bagel. "Our mission has always been to provide an unparalleled taste experience, and our new catering service is a natural extension of that promise. We believe that great food brings people together, and we are honored to become a part of our customers' special moments and important meetings. We’ve meticulously planned our logistics to ensure that every bagel delivered is as fresh and delicious as one bought directly from our ovens."Beverly Hills Bagel Shop distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to traditional craftsmanship. Each bagel is made using time-honored techniques, including kettle-boiling, which imparts a distinctive shiny crust and a perfectly chewy interior. This dedication to process, combined with the finest flours, purest water, and other high-end ingredients, sets a standard for quality in the local market. The bakery’s unique selling proposition lies in delivering this authentic, small-batch luxury bagel experience, a stark contrast to mass-produced alternatives.The new catering service is designed for convenience without compromising on quality. Orders can be placed through the company's recently updated website, BeverlyHillsBagel.com , or by contacting the dedicated catering team. The service offers various packages and allows for custom planning to accommodate specific dietary needs and event themes. Advanced packaging and reliable delivery logistics have been put in place to guarantee that every order arrives fresh and beautifully presented, reflecting the brand’s commitment to excellence.This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Beverly Hills Bagel Shop, reflecting its growth from a beloved local bakery into a regional culinary name. By making its artisanal products more accessible, the company is poised to become the go-to provider for premium bagel catering in Los Angeles. The service promises not just food, but an experience rooted in the prestige and quality of its Beverly Hills heritage.Event planners, corporate administrators, and private customers throughout Los Angeles County can now elevate their gatherings with the distinct taste and quality of Beverly Hills Bagel Shop. The bakery continues to welcome local patrons to its store for their daily bagel ritual while simultaneously embarking on this new chapter of growth and community engagement.About Beverly Hills Bagel ShopFounded in 2010 in the heart of Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hills Bagel Shop was established with a mission to craft the world's finest bagels. By combining traditional, artisanal baking methods with innovative flavors and the highest-quality ingredients, the shop has become a local institution known for its luxury bagel experience. Serving a discerning clientele, Beverly Hills Bagel Shop offers a taste of tradition and sophistication, available in-store, for online delivery, and now through its full-service catering across Los Angeles County.

