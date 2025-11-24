La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival Returns December 7th — ‘There’s No Place Like Home (for the Holidays)’

Santa waves to cheering crowds while riding down the parade route in a classic hot rod at the La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival.

Cherished community tradition returns with Santa’s Workshop, 90-minute parade, Santa’s Village, Sounds by the Sea, and family activities throughout La Jolla.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 69th Annual La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival Returns December 7, 2025Theme: “There’s No Place Like Home (for the Holidays)”The 69th Annual La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival returns on Sunday, December 7, 2025, celebrating community tradition and the spirit of coming home for the holidays. This year’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Home (for the Holidays),” highlights belonging, togetherness, and the joy of gathering with loved ones.The parade runs approximately 90 minutes, and Holiday Festival activities take place throughout the afternoon before and after the parade.Holiday Festival: Santa’s Workshop — Wall Street (11:30 AM – 4:00 PM)The day begins with Santa’s Workshop featuring:• Visits with Santa (Pre-Parade) — Reservations available at www.ljparade.com • Arts & Crafts• Face Painting• Musical Storybooks Reading Area• Educational Robotics & Engineering Exhibit with Legos, hands-on STEM stations, a ping-pong ball robot demonstration, and a parade robot with a spinning snowman handing out candy canes• Young Entrepreneurs Club offering real-world creative business learning experiences for studentsParade — 1:30 PM Start (Girard Avenue & Kline Street)The parade steps off at 1:30 PM, filling La Jolla Village with music, performance, and holiday spirit. Features include: Marching Bands, Themed Floats, Equestrian Units, Vintage Vehicles, Canine Units, Schools, Scouts and Youth Groups, Community Service Organizations and NonprofitsHonored Marshals for 2025• Grand Marshal: Stephen W. Cope — Chairman, San Pasqual Band of Kumeyaay• Grand Marshal: Victoria Diaz — Vice Chairwoman, San Pasqual Band of Kumeyaay• Navy Military Marshal: Rear Admiral Rich Jarrett — Commander, Navy Region Southwest• Marine Military Marshal: Brigadier General David C. Hyman — Commanding General, MCRD San Diego / Western Recruiting Region• Heritage Marshal: Kim Avant — General Manager, The Grand Colonial Hotel• Founders’ Circle Marshal: The Manchester Family• Entrepreneur Marshal: Craig Sewall — Promiscuous Fork• Civic Marshal: Cody Petterson — Board President, San Diego Unified School District, District CHoliday Festival: Santa’s Village — La Jolla Recreation Center (1:30 PM – 4:30 PM)After the parade, festivities continue at Santa’s Village with:• Games and family activities including Jenga, Inflatable Giant Kick Darts, Cornhole, Pony Rides, Bouncy Houses and Face Painting• Santa Visits (Post-Parade) — Reservations available at www.ljparade.com New for 2025: Sounds by the Sea: Celebrating Music & Movement, featuring live student performances followed by DJ sets.Sponsorship & DonationsThe event is supported by sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community partners. Contributions help provide staging, safety services, sound production, youth programming, and free festival activities. Donations of any amount play a vital role in sustaining this tradition.To donate or become a sponsor, visit: www.ljparade.com Check-In Information for Registered Parade ParticipantsOnline check-in opens today, Monday, November 24, and closes Tuesday, December 2.Save the DateJoin us on Sunday, December 7, 2025 for the La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival. There is truly “There’s No Place Like Home (for the Holidays)” — and we look forward to celebrating together.

