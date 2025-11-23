TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Carter County.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s office were responding to a report of vandalism at a home on the 100 block of Jarrett-Buck Loop in Johnson City. When deputies arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they found a man, armed with a gun, who subsequently barricaded himself in the home. Deputies attempted to get him to surrender using chemical agents and other non-lethal means. When deputies tried to enter the room where the subject was barricaded, he fired at them. He also fired shots at a law enforcement drone, eventually destroying it. Deputies, once again attempting to get the subject to surrender, utilized a fire department water hose. At that point, for reasons still under investigation, deputies fired shots striking the subject. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.

