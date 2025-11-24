Miracle Christmas-Themed Pop-up Bar Opens in Alpharetta, Georgia

Miracle Pop-Up brings festive décor, holiday cocktails, themed nights, and cheerful vibes to Alpharetta. Open now on Milton Ave with walk-ins welcome.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday magic is just a short drive north of Atlanta and it’s bringing festive décor, twinkle lights, and plenty of cheer. Making its first appearance in Alpharetta, Miracle Pop-Up is now open at 35 Milton Avenue, transforming the space into a holiday destination full of color, charm, and Christmas spirit.Part of the world-famous Miracle pop-up bar series, this immersive experience is known for its spirited take on the season complete with whimsical décor, nostalgic holiday music, and cocktails that taste like Christmas in a glass. Every inch is decked, every drink has a clever name, and every night feels like a celebration. The menu features festive cocktails, mocktails, and light bites, plus limited-edition souvenir glassware available for purchase. Signature sips like the “Christmapolitan,” “Rudolph’s Replacement,” “Blitzed Barrel,” and “Snowball Old-Fashioned” pair perfectly with photo-worthy holiday scenes.Your $10 entry includes a light-up necklace and Santa hat because Miracle believes in decking guests out too. Walk-ins are welcome, larger groups can book online (link on Instagram page) or by calling 470-758-2990.Hours are Monday–Thursday 5 PM–12 AM, Friday–Saturday 4 PM–2 AM, and Sunday 5 PM–12 AM.The season includes themed nights like Trivia Tuesday, a charity toy drive benefiting Simple Needs GA, Santa sightings, nonstop holiday playlists and more. Less than 40 minutes from the city, @miracle.on.main.st is one of metro Atlanta’s newest spots to mix, mingle, and make spirits bright.

