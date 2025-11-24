Tripoli Women’s Gathering Signals Strong Backing for Crown Prince Mohammed Senussi’s Return

November 22 women's pro-Monarchy gathering in Tripoli Rania Al Said speaking at the conference

Libyan women urge a return to constitutional order, highlighting growing national unity behind Crown Prince Mohammed Senussi’s role in guiding stability

TRIPOLI , LIBYA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A national women’s conference took place this morning at 10:00am in Tripoli at the Teachers’ Union Headquarters assembly hall, bringing together an estimated 250 to 350 women from across the country. The conference was held under the umbrella of the National Forum for Unity and Peace (NFUP) and was organised by women who had participated in last week’s NFUP meeting in Tripoli. That gathering drew nearly one thousand attendees—including senior public figures, Members of Parliament and Members of the High Council of State—and marked the most significant public mobilisation in support of constitutional legitimacy in Libya in many years. Its impact was evident in the attention it attracted, including attempts by certain political actors to either associate themselves with it or undermine its importance, underscoring a clear rise in national momentum behind the constitutional movement.Today’s women’s conference adopted the same banner, mission and national orientation as the NFUP, and was organised in partnership with the Libyan Women’s Association. The initiative aligns directly with the vision set forth by Crown Prince Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Rida Al-Senussi, whose national dialogue tours over the past 18 months have encouraged civic organising across all regions of Libya. Participants noted that these efforts have helped unify Libyan voices around a shared constitutional path consistent with the country’s historical foundations.A central focus of the meeting was to reaffirm the pivotal role that women have played—and will continue to play—once the 1951 Constitution is reinstated. Speakers highlighted the struggles women have faced over recent decades in asserting their central place in Libya’s public life and emphasised that the return to constitutional monarchical legitimacy provides the only lawful and inclusive framework capable of protecting equal rights and restoring stable institutions. The role of the monarchy in safeguarding women’s participation was noted repeatedly as part of Libya’s constitutional heritage.The conference also addressed the challenges UNSMIL has faced in placing women’s equal participation at the center of its agenda. Participants argued that imposed quota systems overlook the fundamental issue: Libyan women are capable of contributing equally when their rights are guaranteed under a legitimate constitutional order. The 1951 Constitution already provided this protection, granting women the right to vote before women in Switzerland achieved the same right.At the conference, a minute’s silence was held and solemnly observed in honour of the MP’s wife—married to Moad Manfokh—who was fatally shot while driving in Tripoli the previous day. Speaking at the gathering, Rania Al Said, a former member of the UN National Dialogue Committee in Geneva, condemned the killing and described it as further evidence of the dangers women face amid Libya’s current instability. She urged her fellow women to take action to restore the Constitutional Monarchy, arguing that only a return to the 1951 constitutional framework can re-establish a functioning state of law.Huda Al Ghali, co-head of the Organising Committee and Head of the Civil Organisation for the Amazigh of Libya, said: “We have known for many years now that the Constitutional Monarchy has the necessary attributes, in particular legitimacy, especially amongst women from across the country who have struggled to assert their equal rights, to be the most attractive solution to Libya’s problems. UNSMIL’s quota system proposed for women’s participation misses the point. We are capable to contribute equally if the system affords us an equal opportunity. This is enshrined in the 1951 Constitution that gave women the right to vote before women had voting rights in Switzerland.”Inshirah Bin Taboon, co-head of the Organising Committee, added: “What is exciting is how the whole nation is beginning now to organize itself to point in the same direction. This has been the direct result of Prince Mohammed’s National Dialogue initiative launched by him 18 months ago in which I have been an active participant.”Reflecting the closing sentiments of the conference, participants emphasised that constitutional monarchical legitimacy is the only national framework capable of protecting Libya from the dangers of political and institutional fragmentation. They stressed that the Libyan people are seeking a purely national solution to the crisis, and that any external approach that does not align with Libyan aspirations risks deepening internal divisions. The conference expressed appreciation for the national initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed El Senussi, noting that his dialogue efforts have helped create a genuine popular movement across diverse segments of society.At the conclusion of the meeting, the organisers announced the launch of upcoming nationwide women’s dialogue rounds aimed at enhancing women’s participation, advancing the political process and breaking the current state of stagnation—paving the way for a national path that reflects the will of the Libyan people and preserves the unity and stability of the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.