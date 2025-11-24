Cyberscope Web3 Security Becomes First Smart Contract Audit Firm Listed in the Solana Ecosystem Directory

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major boost to its Web3 footprint, Cyberscope — a TAC Security (NSE: TAC) company — has been officially reviewed, approved, and listed in the Solana Ecosystem Directory, becoming the first smart contract audit company ever to secure a place on one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks.For Cyberscope, the inclusion represents far more than a badge of credibility — it plugs the company directly into Solana’s explosive developer ecosystem, a network powering tens of billions in on-chain activity and attracting some of the most active builders in Web3.The listing could unlock hundreds of high-quality inbound audit opportunities annually, driven by Solana’s rapid rise in DeFi, memecoins, payments, and consumer apps — categories where speed-to-audit and trusted KYC partners are mission-critical.“This is a strong signal of trust,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Solana’s ecosystem is growing at record pace, and Cyberscope now sits at the front door.”The move positions Cyberscope as an ecosystem-integrated security layer across three of the world’s largest chains — BNB Chain, Polygon, and now Solana — further solidifying its standing as a global Web3 audit authority as it heads toward its planned U.S. Nasdaq listing.Previously, Cyberscope secured consecutive ecosystem wins with Binance and Polygon; the Solana listing now marks its third major blockchain integration in less than three weeks.

